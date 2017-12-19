openbase logo
Readme

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save to-absolute-glob

Usage

var toAbsGlob = require('to-absolute-glob');
toAbsGlob('a/*.js');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'

Examples

Given the current project folder (cwd) is /dev/foo/:

makes a path absolute

toAbsGlob('a');
//=> '/dev/foo/a'

makes a glob absolute

toAbsGlob('a/*.js');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'

retains trailing slashes

toAbsGlob('a/*/');
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*/'

retains trailing slashes with cwd

toAbsGlob('./fixtures/whatsgoingon/*/', {cwd: __dirname});
//=> '/dev/foo/'

makes a negative glob absolute

toAbsGlob('!a/*.js');
//=> '!/dev/foo/a/*.js'

from a cwd

toAbsGlob('a/*.js', {cwd: 'foo'});
//=> '/dev/foo/foo/a/*.js'

makes a negative glob absolute from a cwd

toAbsGlob('!a/*.js', {cwd: 'foo'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/foo/a/*.js'

from a root path

toAbsGlob('/a/*.js', {root: 'baz'});
//=> '/dev/foo/baz/a/*.js'

from a root slash

toAbsGlob('/a/*.js', {root: '/'});
//=> '/dev/foo/a/*.js'

from a negative root path

toAbsGlob('!/a/*.js', {root: 'baz'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/baz/a/*.js'

from a negative root slash

toAbsGlob('!/a/*.js', {root: '/'});
//=> '!/dev/foo/a/*.js'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
16doowb
15jonschlinkert
1phated
1erikkemperman

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.0, on October 17, 2016.

