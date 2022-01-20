This plugin uses the official Keycloak JS adapter https://github.com/keycloak/keycloak-js-bower
Please read the documentation: http://www.keycloak.org/docs/latest/securing_apps/index.html#_javascript_adapter
By default to authenticate you need to call the login function. However, there are two options available to make the adapter automatically authenticate. You can pass login-required or check-sso to the init function. login-required will authenticate the client if the user is logged-in to Keycloak or display the login page if not. check-sso will only authenticate the client if the user is already logged-in, if the user is not logged-in the browser will be redirected back to the application and remain unauthenticated.
To enable login-required set onLoad to login-required and pass to the init method:
keycloak.init({ onLoad: 'login-required' })
Vue 3 support is in beta, starting from 2.0.0-beta. Any help is greatly appreciated!
When Vue 3 is fully supported, we will release version 2.0.0.
yarn add @dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js
npm install @dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js --save
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, [options])
Tell Vue to install the plugin, and optionally pass in a JavaScript object additional configuration.
import VueKeyCloak from '@dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js'
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak)
// You can also pass in options. Check options reference below.
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, options)
createApp(App).use(VueKeycloak, [options])
Tell Vue to install the plugin, and optionally pass in a JavaScript object additional configuration.
import VueKeyCloak from '@dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js'
createApp(App).use(VueKeycloak)
// You can also pass in options. Check options reference below.
createApp(App).use(VueKeycloak, options)
import VueKeyCloak from '@dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js'
import { VueKeycloakInstance } from "@dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js/dist/types";
createApp(App).use(VueKeycloak)
// You can also pass in options. Check options reference below.
createApp(App).use(VueKeycloak, options)
// Allow usage of this.$keycloak in components
declare module '@vue/runtime-core' {
interface ComponentCustomProperties {
$keycloak: VueKeycloakInstance
}
}
The plugin adds a
$keycloak property to the global Vue instance.
This shadows most of the keycloak instance's properties and functions.
All other variables & functions can be found on
$keycloak.keycloak attribute
Internally for Vue 2:
Internally for Vue 3
This object is reactive and will update with new tokens and other information
These properties/functions are exposed:
{
ready: Boolean, // Flag indicating whether Keycloak has initialised and is ready
authenticated: Boolean,
userName: String, // Username from Keycloak. Collected from tokenParsed['preferred_username']
fullName: String, // Full name from Keycloak. Collected from tokenParsed['name']
login: Function, // [Keycloak] login function
loginFn: Function, // Alias for login
logoutFn: Function, // Keycloak logout function
createLoginUrl: Function, // Keycloak createLoginUrl function
createLogoutUrl: Function, // Keycloak createLogoutUrl function
createRegisterUrl: Function, // Keycloak createRegisterUrl function
register: Function, // Keycloak register function
accountManagement: Function, // Keycloak accountManagement function
createAccountUrl: Function, // Keycloak createAccountUrl function
loadUserProfile: Function, // Keycloak loadUserProfile function
subject: String, // The user id
idToken: String, // The base64 encoded ID token.
idTokenParsed: Object, // The parsed id token as a JavaScript object.
realmAccess: Object, // The realm roles associated with the token.
resourceAccess: Object, // The resource roles associated with the token.
refreshToken: String, // The base64 encoded refresh token that can be used to retrieve a new token.
refreshTokenParsed: Object, // The parsed refresh token as a JavaScript object.
timeSkew: Number, // The estimated time difference between the browser time and the Keycloak server in seconds. This value is just an estimation, but is accurate enough when determining if a token is expired or not.
responseMode: String, // Response mode passed in init (default value is fragment).
responseType: String, // Response type sent to Keycloak with login requests. This is determined based on the flow value used during initialization, but can be overridden by setting this value.
hasRealmRole: Function, // Keycloak hasRealmRole function
hasResourceRole: Function, // Keycloak hasResourceRole function
token: String, // The base64 encoded token that can be sent in the Authorization header in requests to services
tokenParsed: String // The parsed token as a JavaScript object
keycloak: Object // The original keycloak instance 'as is' from keycloak-js adapter
}
You can pass in an object as options to the plugin. The following keys are valid options. See below for descpription.
|Key
|Type
|Default
config
|String | Object
window.__BASEURL__ + '/config'
init
|Object
{onLoad: 'login-required'}
logout
|Object
onReady
|Function(keycloak)
onInitError
|Function(error)
The config object, either returned from an endpoint (string) or set directly (object), must be compatible with the Keycloak JS adapter constructor arguments.
See description below.
If this option is a string, the plugin will treat it as an URL and make an HTTP GET request to it.
If not present, the plugin will look for a global variable
window.__BASEURL__ and prepend it to
'/config' and use
this a default place to make a GET request.
If no
window.__BASEURL__ exists,
/config is used.
The return value from the request is used as constructor parameters for the Keycloak adapter. As such, it should be an object with valid keys/values.
See Keycloak's Javascript adapter reference
E.g.
{
realm: String,
url: String,
clientId: String
}
These values will be used as constructor parameters to the official Keycloak adapter.
If this option is an object, it will be passed on as constructor parameters for the Keycloak adapter. No HTTP GET request is done in this case.
This option is the parameter object for the
Keycloak.init method.
This option is the parameter object for the
Keycloak.logout method.
This option is a callback function that is executed once Keycloak has initialised and is ready. You can be sure
that the Vue instance has a property called
$keycloak in this function. See above for possible values.
The callback function has one parameter, which is the keycloak object returned from the Keycloak adapter on instantiation.
One use case for this callback could be to instantiate and mount the Vue application. Then we are sure that the Keycloak
authentication and the
$keycloak property are properly finished and hydrated with data:
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
onReady: (keycloak) => {
console.log(`I wonder what Keycloak returns: ${keycloak}`)
/* eslint-disable no-new */
new Vue({
el: '#app',
router,
template: '<App/>',
render: h => h(App)
})
}
})
In conjunction with the above, you might find it useful to intercept e.g. axios and set the token on each request:
function tokenInterceptor () {
axios.interceptors.request.use(config => {
if (Vue.prototype.$keycloak.authenticated) {
config.headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${Vue.prototype.$keycloak.token}`
}
return config
}, error => {
return Promise.reject(error)
})
}
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
onReady: (keycloak) => {
tokenInterceptor()
/* eslint-disable no-new */
new Vue({
el: '#app',
router,
template: '<App/>',
render: h => h(App)
})
}
})
This option is a callback function that is executed if Keycloak initialisation has failed.
The callback function has one parameter, which is the error object returned by Keycloak. Note that this may be undefined even though an error has occurred, as Keycloak does not return an error object in every error case.
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
config: {
realm: 'MyRealm',
url: 'https://my.keycloak.server/auth',
clientId: 'MyClientId'
},
onReady: kc => {
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
}
})
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
init: {
onLoad: 'login-required',
checkLoginIframe: false
},
onReady: kc => {
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
}
})
check-sso)
Remember;
login-required is the default value for the onLoad property
in the init object. So without passing an
init object as argument, the default is
{ init: 'login-required' }
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
init: {
onLoad: 'check-sso'
}
})
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
init: {
onLoad: 'check-sso'
},
onReady: kc => {
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
}
})
redirectUri
Vue.use(VueKeyCloak, {
logout: {
redirectUri: 'https://mydomain.lives.here.com'
},
onReady: kc => {
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
}
})
View a complete example app, with router guards:
Simple 'in component' secret displaying reactiveness
Typescript example with vue 3
$ git clone https://github.com/dsb-norge/vue-keycloak-js.git
# Do some work, add and/or commit to git.
$ npm version patch
The command
npm version patch will automatically run the build, push the branch upstream and publish the package to
the NPM registry
We try to answer the most frequently asked questions here.
Short answer: You should not.
For some mysterious reasons, there is undocumented support for it in the Keycloak Javascript Adapter, but it makes little sense to use it. The secret must be present in the browser, and is therefore no longer a secret. See issue 22.
The client secret is removed from Keycloak 8.0.
Note that if you run keycloak on your own machine its important to be consistent with the settings for it's address. Cookies created from 127.0.0.1 will not be sent to "localhost" and vice versa.