Garden is an automation platform for Kubernetes development and testing. Remove barriers between development, testing, and CI. Use the same workflows and production-like Kubernetes environments for every step of the development process.
Common use cases:
Featuring:
|Resources
|What is it?
|Garden Website
|The official Garden website
|Garden Documentation / Getting Started
|Documentation for all editions of Garden, and the best place to get started
|Blog
|The Garden blog, where we share product updates, how-to guides, and other resources
|The
#garden channel in the Kubernetes Slack
|The best place to ask questions as a user of Garden. Get an invite at slack.k8s.io
|Garden Enterprise
|Garden Enterprise is built on top of the open source product and includes centralized environment management, secrets and user management, direct integration with VCS, and more.
Users typically implement Garden for one or more of the following:
You can find Garden’s full documentation at https://docs.garden.io.
Garden Core is a standalone tool that can run from CI or from a developer’s machine. It allows you to codify a complete description of your stack, including how it's built, deployed and tested, using the Stack Graph—making your workflows reproducible and portable.
With the Stack Graph, each part of your stack can describe itself using simple, intuitive declarations, without changing any of your code. Garden collects all of your declarations—even across multiple repositories—into a full graph of your stack, and leverages that information to help you develop and test faster.
When you run Garden with a shared Kubernetes cluster, Garden sets up its own namespace with a small set of services, including:
Every developer, in turn, has a private namespace in the cluster. With one command, a dev can spin up a development and testing environment in their private namespace. In other words, they get a full instance of the application running in a namespace that they can then test and develop against.
And whenever you open a PR or merge a branch, your CI processes can also spin up a testing environment in a namespace on the same Kubernetes cluster.
How is Garden different from other Kubernetes development tools?
Garden goes beyond inner-loop development and unifies development, testing, and CI with a common configuration and set of workflows. You can use Garden to give developers a production-like environment in a cluster where they can iterate quickly and run integration tests on demand, to spin up preview environments to manually QA a new feature, to optimize your CI pipeline via a shared cache of build and test results, and more. Garden has many features to manage dependencies, tests and other relationships between different parts of your stack. In turn, Garden might take a little bit longer to get started with, and has some additional terminology to learn.
Tools such as Skaffold and Tilt, for example, are coupled to Kubernetes, whereas Garden is designed to be more extensible and flexible. Tight coupling can in some cases enable more specific Kubernetes-related features. But even with its flexibility, we still believe that Garden offers some of the most comprehensive Kubernetes functionality available.
We also strongly feel that testing and development tools should be adaptable across platforms, especially considering all the interesting technologies that are on the horizon, such as WASM, serverless, edge functions, etc.
Is Garden a CI platform/tool?
Not exactly, but you can certainly use Garden to make your CI faster and easier to work with. We highly recommend running Garden from your CI setup, so that you can re-use the same structure and config, as well as your build and test result caches (if you’re using shared dev clusters).
Does Garden work with Nomad/Fargate/Lambda/?
We currently primarily support Kubernetes, but Garden is designed to be pluggable to work with any operational platform. Our focus is on making development and testing of distributed systems faster and easier. Kubernetes is where we’re focusing our efforts today because that’s the platform of choice for a large majority of our user base. That said, we have made experimental plugins for Google Cloud Functions and more.
When we release our plugin SDK (tentatively later this year), we plan on working with the developer community to support a variety of platforms, including a number of serverless/FaaS platforms. This will allow users to pick and choose platforms for individual services, but keep the same testing and development workflows across the board.
Should I use Garden to deploy to production?
Technically, there are many cases where you can use Garden to deploy to production. But at this point in time, Garden is not expressly designed for production rollouts and does not yet support capabilities such as gradual rollouts or canary deployments.
As your needs evolve (if they haven’t already), we recommend using helm modules or raw Kubernetes manifests using the kubernetes module type. You can then use those same Helm charts and manifests with any CD/GitOps tool of your choosing.
Is there an enterprise edition, or is enterprise support available?
Yes, Garden (the company) offers an enterprise version of the product–and enterprise support is only available to customers of the enterprise product. If you’d like to ask questions about our enterprise offering, you can reach out here.
Why TypeScript?
We find TypeScript strikes a good balance between power and simplicity, and it handles asynchronous work really well. We also get rid of some of the key weaknesses of Node.js by using Zeit’s pkg to distribute Garden as a single binary, so users don’t need to think about npm and all that stuff. We plan on splitting Garden into more components, some of which will be written in Go, and to make plugin SDKs for both TypeScript/JavaScript and Go.
Why the name "Garden”?
We feel it’s a nice and welcoming name :) And we like the notion that your software grows in a living environment. Like a well kept garden of flowers and plants, your software stack is a living system of living things. Seasons change, as technologies do. New ideas come alive and some die or fall out of favor. Most importantly, all of them need to work and thrive together in their little ecosystem—your own Garden.
Garden is in active use by a number of teams. Until Garden reaches 1.0, APIs may still change between minor releases (0.x). Patch releases (0.x.y) are guaranteed not to include any breaking changes. We detail all breaking changes in our release notes.
To learn about Garden Enterprise (generally available from November 2020), please visit the Garden website.
Garden would not be possible without an amazing ecosystem of open-source projects. Here are some of the projects that Garden uses, either directly or indirectly:
Garden, as a company, is also a proud member of the CNCF.
We are trying to make Garden the best tool possible, and it's very useful for us to inform the future development of Garden with data on how it's being used.
When you use Garden we collect information about the commands you run, the tasks getting executed, the project and operating system. We care about your privacy and we take special care to anonymize all the information. For example, we hash module names, and use randomly generated IDs to identify projects.
If you are curious to see an example of the data we collect or if you would like to update your preference, please visit the Telemetry page.
Garden is licensed according to Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL-2.0).