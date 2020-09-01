Note: This monorepo is aligned with our @drizzle scoped package release of 1.5.0. If you are looking for our old drizzle repo, it has been moved here.

Overview

Drizzle is a collection of libraries to simplify development of your dapps in Plain JavaScript, React and Vue.

@drizzle/store:- is the state manager of Drizzle. It handles the boilerplate for web3 connection as synchronizing Smart Contract state and events.

@drizzle/react-plugin:- defines the Drizzle Provider for a React project.

@drizzle/react-components:- is a collection of primitive web controls that transforms Smart Contract data types to their appropriate html controls. It's the fastest way to visualize Contract data on a browser with React!

@drizzle/vue-plugin:- a Vue adaptor and collection of html controls that will get your Vue dapp up and running quickly!

Contributing to drizzle

Thanks for taking the time to help out and improve drizzle ! 🎉

The following is a set of guidelines for drizzle contributions and may change over time. Feel free to suggest improvements to this document in a pull request!

How Can I Contribute?

All contributions are welcome!

If you run into an issue, the first step is to reach out in our community Gitter channel, in case others have run into the problem or know how to help.

To report a problem or to suggest a new feature, open a GitHub Issue. This will alert us of the problem so we can prioritize a fix.

For code contributions, for either new features or bug fixes, see Development.

If you're looking to make a substantial change, you may want to reach out first to give us a heads up.

Development Requirements

In order to develop drizzle , you'll need:

Getting Started

First clone this repository and install NPM dependencies:

git clone git@github.com:trufflesuite/drizzle.git cd drizzle yarn

If all is good, navigate ( cd ) to the package of interest and follow the README document there.

Forks, Branches, and Pull Requests

Community contributions to drizzle require that you first fork the repository. After your modifications, push changes to your fork(s) and submit a pull request upstream to trufflesuite .

See GitHub documentation about Collaborating with issues and pull requests for more information.

❗ Note: drizzle development uses a long-lived develop branch for new (non-hotfix) development. Pull Requests should be opened against develop in all repositories.

Branching Model

drizzle projects adhere to Gitflow, a Git workflow designed around a strict branching model to more easily track feature development vs. releases. For more information on Gitflow, check out Atlassian's helpful guide.

We can separate our branches into long-lived and purposeful branches. We have two long-lived branches:

master , checkout for hotfix development; in sync with the latest release (synced after the release has gone out publicly).

, checkout for hotfix development; in sync with the latest (synced after the release has gone out publicly). develop , checkout for feature development; latest unstable releases and work targeting the next major or minor release.

All development is done on branches with a prefix/title style naming convention. These are later merged into develop and finally a release branch before final release. These are the two prefixes we use:

feature/ , for new feature development; later merged with develop and release .

, for new feature development; later merged with and . fix/ , for hotfix development; later merged with master and develop .

For example, a fix for a contract fetching error might look like: fix/contract-fetching .

Working on a Branch

Use a branch for your modifications, tracking it on your fork:

git checkout -b feature/sweet-feature // or "fix/" prefix if a hotfix git push -u ChocolateLover feature/sweet-feature

Then, make changes and commit as usual.

Testing and debugging with Ganache

Start and wait for Ganache to initialize.

yarn ganache

You'll know when the console shows the following:

test-truffle-contracts : Listening on 127 .0 .0 .1 :9545

Open up another terminal and deploy the contracts to Ganache:

yarn ganache:deploy

Deployment is done when the following is logged to the console:

test-truffle-contracts: Summary test-truffle-contracts: ======= test-truffle-contracts: > Total deployments: 4 test-truffle-contracts: > Final cost: ... ETH

Start the front end test apps:

yarn serve :ui

Now you'll have 3 apps to interact with.

Testing and debugging your code

Because these libraries are dependencies to your front end project, you'll want to be run your project against the local changes you're working on. Use yarn link

First navigate to the package you want to work on. For example, if you're working on the vue-plugin.

cd packages/vue-plugin yarn link yarn prepare

Now that the package has been linked, yarn will be able to resolve it when you specify it as a dependency.

Navigate to your front end project:

yarn link @drizzle/vue-plugin

Important NPM Scripts for Development

Cleaning:

clean : Clean all non-root workspaces

: Clean all non-root workspaces clean:all : All workspaces including root and removes yarn.lock

Running the Test UIs:

ganache : Launch a Ganache instance

: Launch a Ganache instance ganache:deploy : Deploy some test contracts to an existing Ganache instance

: Deploy some test contracts to an existing Ganache instance serve:ui : Launch the test UIs that work with the two Ganache commands above

Webpack bundle size report:

webpack-reports : Creates a report of the bundle size

Tests:

test : Run all tests

: Run all tests test:store : Run only tests for @drizzle/store

: Run only tests for test:store:verbose : Run only tests for @drizzle/store passing verbose flag

: Run only tests for passing verbose flag test:vue : Run only tests for @drizzle/vue-plugin

Additional Notes

Join the chat in our community Spectrum channel. If anything about this process is unclear, or for helpful feedback of any kind, we'd love to hear from you!