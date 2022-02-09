Draftbit's specialized component library. Loosely based on React Native Paper, this allows you to incorporate your components into the Draftbit platform. You're also welcome to use this library however you'd like in a typical Expo/React Native project
This is a monorepo containing the packages comprising
@draftbit/ui,
Draftbit's component library used inside our Builder.
See the
ui package readme for details.
git clone https://github.com/draftbit/react-native-jigsaw && cd react-native-jigsaw
yarn && yarn bootstrap && yarn build
yarn example start -c --web
Any changes in the
packages/ typescript files should be automatically picked
up by the Metro bundler and reflected in the example application.
Please read the contributing guide before making a pull-request and to understand the full development flow
yarn example:snack
This is a lerna/monorepo setup that is split up into types, native, core and ui packages.
expo-av and
@expo/vector-icons. This houses our AudioPlayer and Icon components because the current version requires modifications to work well on Web
Chances are, you'll spend most of your time in
packages/core
You'll notice that most components will have
SEED_DATA at the bottom of their files. This is how we incorporate components and props into Draftbit's property panel.
The object at the bottom maps one to one to what the UI will look like in the panel. Here's an example of the "View" component:
Here's an example of what the SEED_DATA prop would look like:
source: createImageProp(),
pointerEvents: {
group: GROUPS.advanced,
name: "pointerEvents",
label: "pointerEvents",
description: "Pointer events"
options: ["auto", "none", "box-none", "box-only"],
editable: true,
required: false,
formType: FORM_TYPES.flatArray,
propType: PROP_TYPES.STRING,
defaultValue: "auto",
},
Our legacy implementation included an object, like you see
pointerEvents above. Moving forward, everything should be a function, like
createImageProp(). The reason is that its easier to maintain and update across the board when features change inside the builder.
If you're having doubts, use a function. If that function doesn't exist, create it! All the functions live inside packages/types/src/component-types
If you want to dynamically link these packages into a project using
yarn link,
make sure to run
yarn watch <packagename> from the root folder so that lerna
can properly cross link everything, then
yarn link from the particular package
directory (not the root!) you are interested in.
So if using
@draftbit/core in a create-react-app, this would look like:
# In react-native-jigsaw/
$ yarn install
$ yarn watch core
# In ./packages/core/
$ yarn link
# In create-react-app project root
$ <shutdown any running create-react-app dev mode>
$ yarn add @draftbit/core # only if this is the first time using it
$ yarn install
$ yarn link @draftbit/core
$ yarn start
You should be able to make changes inside
core/, have nodemon pick them up and
rebuild, then have create-react-app pick that up and rebuild.
Pre-Release:
Release Process:
We release master, meaning a pull-request containing substantive changes should not alter any version information.
When master is ready for release, create a new branch and run a
yarn version:XXXX command from the root, as appropriate. Lerna will update all
the package.json files with the next version, and create and tag a commit.
Push the branch and tag to github, and open a pull-request for the new version.
When the pull-request is approved and merged to master, a github action & lerna will automatically publish all packages to npm with the new version.
If auto-publication fails, say because npm is down, contributors can also run
yarn lerna publish from-package from an up-to-date master branch. Lerna
will automatically inspect the registry and the versions on master and
publish only the appropriate packages.
MIT
// NOT dotColor="#5a45ff" b/c that isn't theme powered
// Learn more here https://callstack.github.io/react-native-paper/theming.html
<Carousel dotColor={theme.colors.strong}>