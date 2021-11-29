SVGR is the most popular library for importing SVG images into React applications (~1.8M weekly downloads). It provides SVG Webpack loader, Node API, and CLI tool, but there was no way to use it with Babel (see https://github.com/smooth-code/svgr/issues/306, https://github.com/smooth-code/svgr/issues/252).
This preset allows to transform SVG files into React components with
SVGR and Babel. It works with any Babel setup (Babel CLI,
@babel/node,
@babel/register, Webpack
babel-loader). If you use Hot Module Reloading
in React, SVGs handled by this preset are correctly reloaded when changed.
Install the preset
npm install --save-dev @dr.pogodin/babel-preset-svgr
(depending on your setup, you may need to use
--save flag to save it as
a regular dependency, rather than the development one).
Add the preset to your Babel config, e.g.
{
"presets": [
"@babel/env",
"@babel/react",
"@dr.pogodin/babel-preset-svgr"
]
}
Instruct Babel to transform SVG files.
If you use Webpack and
babel-loader, add SVG rule inside Webpack config
as:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.(jsx?|svg)$/
exclude: [/node_modules/],
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
/* babel-loader options */
}
}]
}
}
With such setup you don't need to use
@svgr/webpack loader for SVG files,
Babel will take care about everything.
If you use
@babel/node, or
@babel/register you need to add
.svg into
their
extensions option. For
@babel/node use the flag
--extensions '.js','.jsx','.svg', for
@babel/register use
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.svg'] array inside the options object.
If you use Babel CLI and specify individual file(s) to compile, it will
work out of the box for SVGs. If you use it to compile entire directories
you'll need a dedicated compilation pass for SVG files with the flags
--extensions '.svg' --keep-file-extension. In this dedicated pass
Babel will only compile SVG assets, and it will keep their extensions.
In a separate pass you'll compile JS(X) files as usual. The dedicated
pass is necessary, as Babel currently either replaces all output file
extensions to
.js, or keeps all original ones. In our case we need
to keep
.svg extensions only
(corresponding feature request in the Babel repo).
This preset wraps the standard Babel parser into a simple logic which checks
for
.svg extensions of input, and if met, it runs the input code through SVGR
before passing it to the Babel parser. For other file types it passes
the code directly into Babel parser.
If your project already depends on a customized Babel parser, you can provide
its path via the
parser option of this preset. It will
require() and use
your parser then.
You also can pass in custom SVGR options via
svgr field.
BEWARE: According to SVGR recommendations, three plugins mentioned below
(
@svgr/plugin-svgo,
@svgr/plugin-jsx, and
@svgr/plugin-prettier) are used
by default, if you specify no custom SVGR options. The first two of them are
MUST TO HAVE for successful SVG to JSX transformation, thus if you configure
custom plugins, don't foget to include these two explicitly.
Example of options usage:
{
"presets": [
"@babel/env",
"@babel/react",
["@dr.pogodin/babel-preset-svgr", {
"parser": "custom-babel-parser",
"mimicCreateReactApp": true,
"svgr": {
"plugins": [
"@svgr/plugin-svgo",
"@svgr/plugin-jsx",
"@svgr/plugin-prettier"
]
}
}]
]
}
Create React App sets up webpack to transform SVG components in the following way:
ReactComponent named export.
Thus, users import SVG assets like:
import originalPath, { ReactComponent } from './asset.svg';
This preset mimics such behavior when
mimicCreateReactApp option is set:
{
"presets": [
"@babel/env",
"@babel/react",
["@dr.pogodin/babel-preset-svgr", {
"mimicCreateReactApp": true
}]
]
}
By default,
originalPath will be equal to the absolute path of each asset.
In some cases you may want in different, and to cover such cases an object with
additional options can be passed to
mimicCreateReactApp:
// .babelrc.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
'@babel/env',
'@babel/react',
['@dr.pogodin/babel-preset-svgr', {
mimicCreateReactApp: {
pathsRelativeTo: __dirname,
pathsTransform: (path) => `some/prefix/${path}`,
},
}],
],
};
pathsRelativeTo option is set,
originalPath will be relative to its
value. If
pathsRelativeTo is relative, it is resolved from the current
working directory.
pathsTransform options is set, it should be a function which takes one
argument - the
originalPath, and returns the path that should be output into
the transformed SVG.
Of course,
__dirname and functions can be used only inside JS variation of
Babel config, thus the example above displays
.babelrc.js file, which can be
used instead of
.babelrc starting from Babel@7.
