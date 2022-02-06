@dr.pogodin/babel-plugin-react-css-modules

This Babel plugin for React transforms
styleName attribute of
JSX components into
className using compile-time CSS Modules resolution,
allowing for a cleaner use of CSS Modules in React.
Assuming
style.css in the following examples is compiled as CSS Module.
Without this plugin
import S from './styles.css';
export default function Component() {
return (
<div className={S.container}>
<h1 className={S.title}>Example</div>
<p styleName={S.text}>Sample text paragraph.</p>
<p className={`${S.text} ${S.special}`}>
Sample text paragraph with special style.
</p>
</div>
);
}
With this plugin
import './styles.css';
export default function Component() {
return (
<div styleName="container">
<h1 styleName="title">Example</div>
<p styleName="text">Sample text paragraph.</p>
<p styleName="text special">
Sample text paragraph with special style.
</p>
</div>
);
}
With this plugin and multiple stylesheets
Assuming:
container,
title, and
text are defined in
styles-01.css.
special is defined in
styles-02.css.
autoResolveMultipleImports option is enabled (default).
import './styles-01.css';
import './styles-02.css';
export default function Component() {
return (
<div styleName="container">
<h1 styleName="title">Example</div>
<p styleName="text">Sample text paragraph.</p>
<p styleName="text special">
Sample text paragraph with special style.
</p>
</div>
);
}
If both files,
styles-01.css and
styles-02.css contain styles with the same
names, thus making auto resolution impossible, this plugin allows explicit
stylesheet prefixes:
import S1 from './styles-01.css';
import S2 from './styles-02.css';
export default function Component() {
return (
<div styleName="S1.container">
<h1 styleName="S1.title">Example</div>
<p styleName="S1.text">Sample text paragraph.</p>
<p styleName="S1.text S2.special">
Sample text paragraph with special style.
</p>
</div>
);
}
With this plugin and runtime resolution
import './styles-01.css';
import './styles-02.css';
export default function Component({ special }) {
let textStyle = 'text';
if (special) textStyle += ' special';
return (
<div styleName="container">
<h1 styleName="title">Example</div>
<p styleName={textStyle}>Sample text paragraph.</p>
<p styleName={textStyle}>
Sample text paragraph with special style.
</p>
</div>
);
}
In the case when the exact style value is not known at the compile time, like in
this example, the plugin will inject necessary code to correctly resolve the
styleName at runtime (which is somewhat less performant, but otherwise works
fine).
The core CSS Modules functionality should be enabled and configured elsewhere in your React project:
modules option of
css-loader.
Install this plugin as a direct dependency (in edge-cases not allowing for
a compile-time
styleName resolution, the plugin falls back to the runtime
resolution).
npm install --save @dr.pogodin/babel-plugin-react-css-modules
Install Webpack at least as a dev dependency:
npm install --save-dev webpack
Add the plugin to Babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
["@dr.pogodin/react-css-modules", {
// The default localIdentName in "css-loader" is "[hash:base64]",
// it is highly-recommended to explicitly specify the same value
// both here, and in "css-loader" options, including the hash length
// (the last digit in the template below).
"generateScopedName": "[hash:base64:6]"
// See below for all valid options.
}]
]
}
The
generateScopedName option value MUST match
localIdentName option of
css-loader to ensure both Webpack and this plugin generate matching class
names. The same goes for other options impacting class names
(e.g. the default length of hashes generated by Webpack, which is used
if you don't specify the hash length explicitly in
localIdentName hash
placeholders), and also the actuals version of this plugin and
css-loader
(see
css-loader compatibility).
Optional.
css-loader is known for eventual minor updates in their default
class name generation logic that require counterpart upgrades of this plugin
to keep it compatible.
They denied
to expose the default class name generator for re-used by 3rd party libraries,
and suggested to rely on
getLocalIdent
option if unwanted class name changes due to
css-loader updates are
a problem for a particular project.
To alleviate this issue, this plugin provides stable default implementation
for
getLocalIdent function (taken from a selected earlier version of
css-loader). Consider to use it:
Within Webpack Config
const { getLocalIdent } = require('@dr.pogodin/babel-plugin-react-css-modules/utils');
const cssLoaderOptions = {
modules: {
getLocalIdent,
localIdentName: '[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:6]'
}
};
Within Babel Config
const { generateScopedNameFactory } = require('@dr.pogodin/babel-plugin-react-css-modules/utils');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["@dr.pogodin/react-css-modules", {
generateScopedName:
// The classname template MUST match "localIdentName" option value
// you passed to "css-loader".
generateScopedNameFactory("[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:6]"),
}]
]
};
In addition to the standard class name template placeholders mentioned in
css-loader documentation
the version of
getLocalIdent() and
generateScopedName() provided by this
plugin also support
[package] placeholder. If used, it looks up from CSS
file for the closest
package.json file, takes the package name from it,
and inserts it into the class name (this is useful for CSS bundling for
libraries).
If you'd like to get this working in React Native, you're going to have to allow
custom import extensions, via a
rn-cli.config.js file:
module.exports = {
getAssetExts() {
return ["scss"];
}
}
Remember, also, that the bundler caches things like plugins and presets. If you
want to change your
.babelrc (to add this plugin) then you'll want to add the
--reset-cache flag to the end of the package command.
These are valid plugin options. All are optional, but the overall configuration
should be compatible with that of
css-loader, thus defaults may not work for
you.
context - string - Must match webpack
context
configuration.
css-loader inherits
context values from webpack. Other CSS
module implementations might use different context resolution logic.
Defaults
process.cwd().
exclude - string - A RegExp that will exclude otherwise included files
e.g., to exclude all styles from node_modules:
exclude: 'node_modules'.
filetypes - Configurate syntax loaders like sugarss, LESS and SCSS,
and extra plugins for them.
generateScopedName - function | string - Allows to customize the exact
styleName to
className conversion algorithm. For details see
Generating scoped names.
Defaults
[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5].
removeImport - boolean - Remove the matching style import.
This option is used to enable server-side rendering. Defaults false.
webpackHotModuleReloading - boolean |
"commonjs" - Enables injection
of Hot Module Reloading code.
handleMissingStyleName - string - Determines what should be done for
undefined CSS modules (using a
styleName for which there is no CSS module
defined). Valid values:
"throw",
"warn",
"ignore". Setting this option
to
"ignore" is equivalent to setting
errorWhenNotFound: false in
react-css-modules. Defaults
"throw".
attributeNames - Custom Attribute Mapping
skip - boolean - Whether to apply plugin if no matching
attributeNames
found in the file. Defaults false.
autoResolveMultipleImports - boolean - Allows multiple anonymous imports if
styleName is only in one of them. Defaults true.
To add support for different CSS syntaxes (e.g. SCSS), perform the following two steps:
Add the postcss syntax loader as a development dependency:
npm install postcss-scss --save-dev
Add a
filetypes syntax mapping to the Babel plugin configuration.
For example for SCSS:
"filetypes": {
".scss": {
"syntax": "postcss-scss"
}
}
And optionally specify extra plugins:
"filetypes": {
".scss": {
"syntax": "postcss-scss",
"plugins": [
"postcss-nested"
]
}
}
NOTE:
postcss-nestedis added as an extra plugin for demonstration purposes only. It's not needed with
postcss-scssbecause SCSS already supports nesting.
Postcss plugins can have options specified by wrapping the name and an options object in an array inside your config:
"plugins": [
["postcss-import-sync2", {
"path": ["src/styles", "shared/styles"]
}],
"postcss-nested"
]
If you don't know what is Hot Module Reloading (HMR), refer to the Webpack documentation.
If you use HMR in your development setup (you probably should), depending on
your particular configuration you might need to enable
webpackHotModuleReloading
option of this plugin, or you may need to leave it disabled (default), as other
loaders / plugins in your Webpack pipeline for CSS may already inject required
HMR code.
In case you decide to enable it in this plugin,
webpackHotModuleReloading
option may be set equal:
import.meta.webpackHot (ESM) syntax
(see for details).
commonjs string - this plugin will inject HMR accept code using
the legacy
module.hot syntax.
The default value is false - this plugin does not inject HMR accept code.
transform(cssSource, cssSourceFilePath, pluginOptions): string
The transform function, if provided as the
transform option of this plugin,
will be called for each loaded CSS source with three arguments:
cssSource - string - The loaded CSS code.
cssSourceFilePath - string - The path of loaded CSS file.
pluginOptions - object - The options set for this plugin.
It should return a string, the actual CSS code to use.
You can set your own attribute mapping rules using the
attributeNames option.
It's an object, where keys are source attribute names and values are destination attribute names.
For example, the
<NavLink>
component from React Router
has an
activeClassName attribute to accept an additional class name. You can
set
"attributeNames": { "activeStyleName": "activeClassName" } to transform it.
The default
styleName ->
className transformation will not be affected
by an
attributeNames value without a
styleName key. Of course you can use
{ "styleName": "somethingOther" } to change it, or use
{ "styleName": null }
to disable it.
This plugin does the following:
.css or
.scss extension).
styleName attribute value into anonymous and named CSS module
references.
styleName value is a string literal, generates a string literal value.
styleName value is a
jSXExpressionContainer,
uses a helper function (
getClassName)
to construct the
className value at the runtime.
styleName attribute from the element.
className to the existing
className value
(creates
className attribute if one does not exist).
This plugin is an up-to-date, well-maintained fork of the original
babel-plugin-react-css-modules:
css-loader versions (see
css-loader compatibility for details).
The original
babel-plugin-react-css-modules plugin is largely abandoned by
its author since March 2019. When an year later updates of
css-loader and
Webpack broke dependant projects, with no reaction from
babel-plugin-react-css-modules author on emerging issue reports in GitHub,
I (birdofpreyru) created this fork to ensure stability of my own projects
relying on it.
I am banned from commenting in the original project repo since I tried a little self-promo, trying to encourage people to switch over to my fork. If you read this, consider to spread the word to encourage more users to move to this fork.
babel-plugin-react-css-modules
Prefix plugin name in your Babel config by
@dr.pogodin/ scope, i.e.:
@dr.pogodin/babel-plugin-react-css-modules or
@dr.pogodin/react-css-moudles instead of
babel-plugin-react-css-modules or
react-css-modules.
Be sure to have
webpack installed (it is a must-to-have peer dependency
of this plugin starting from
v6.2.0).
css-loader compatibility
css-loader versions
|this plugin versions
6.5.0 ÷
6.6.0 (latest)
6.5.1 ÷
6.6.1 (latest)
6.4.0
6.4.0 ÷
6.4.1
6.0.0 ÷
6.3.0
6.2.1 ÷
6.3.1
5.2.5 ÷
5.2.7
6.1.1
5.2.4
6.1.0
5.1.3 ÷
5.2.3
6.0.11/
6.1.0(1)
5.0.0 ÷
5.1.2
6.0.7 ÷
6.0.11
4.2.0 ÷
4.3.0
6.0.3 ÷
6.0.6
<= 3.6.0
|original plugin
1) There might be some corner-case differences in class name transformation between these versions of
css-loader and this plugin, but most probably they won't break compatibility for most users.