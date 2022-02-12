dprint

Monorepo for dprint—a pluggable and configurable code formatting platform.

This project is under active early development. I recommend you check its output to ensure it's doing its job correctly and only run this on code that has been checked into source control.

Plugins

dprint-plugin-typescript - TypeScript/JavaScript code formatter.

dprint-plugin-json - JSON/JSONC code formatter.

dprint-plugin-markdown - Markdown code formatter.

dprint-plugin-toml - TOML code formatter.

dprint-plugin-dockerfile - Dockerfile code formatter.

dprint-plugin-rustfmt - Rustfmt wrapper plugin.

dprint-plugin-roslyn - Roslyn (C#/VB) wrapper plugin.

dprint-plugin-prettier - Prettier wrapper plugin.

dprint-plugin-yapf - YAPF (Python) wrapper plugin.

Notes

This repo is under active early development.