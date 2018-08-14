Blockies

A tiny library for generating blocky identicons.

Demo page

Browser

import { createIcon } from '@download/blockies' ; var icon = createIcon({ seed : 'randstring' , color : '#dfe' , bgcolor : '#aaa' , size : 15 , scale : 3 }); document .body.appendChild(icon);

In the above example the icon will be 15x15 blocks, and each block will be 3x3 pixels. The icon canvas will be 45x45 pixels.

Node

import { createCanvas } from 'canvas' ; import { renderIcon } from '@download/blockies' ; const canvas = createCanvas( 50 , 50 ); var icon = renderIcon( { seed : 'randstring' , color : '#dfe' , bgcolor : '#aaa' , size : 15 , scale : 3 }, canvas );

Notes

The defaults of size 10 and scale 5 generate 50x50 pixel icons. Below are some standard sizes that work well. A size larger than 10 will start generating more noisy icons that don't ressemble much.

24x24 {size: 8, scale: 3}

32x32 {size: 8, scale: 4}

48x48 {size: 12, scale: 4}

Alternative Styles

https://github.com/alexvandesande/blockies - More colors and alien faces

Build

npm run build

License

WTFPL