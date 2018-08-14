A tiny library for generating blocky identicons.
import { createIcon } from '@download/blockies';
var icon = createIcon({ // All options are optional
seed: 'randstring', // seed used to generate icon data, default: random
color: '#dfe', // to manually specify the icon color, default: random
bgcolor: '#aaa', // choose a different background color, default: white
size: 15, // width/height of the icon in blocks, default: 10
scale: 3 // width/height of each block in pixels, default: 5
});
document.body.appendChild(icon); // icon is a canvas element
In the above example the icon will be 15x15 blocks, and each block will be 3x3 pixels. The icon canvas will be 45x45 pixels.
import { createCanvas } from 'canvas';
import { renderIcon } from '@download/blockies';
const canvas = createCanvas(50, 50);
var icon = renderIcon(
{ // All options are optional
seed: 'randstring', // seed used to generate icon data, default: random
color: '#dfe', // to manually specify the icon color, default: random
bgcolor: '#aaa', // choose a different background color, default: white
size: 15, // width/height of the icon in blocks, default: 10
scale: 3 // width/height of each block in pixels, default: 5
},
canvas
);
The defaults of size 10 and scale 5 generate 50x50 pixel icons. Below are some standard sizes that work well. A size larger than 10 will start generating more noisy icons that don't ressemble much.
{size: 8, scale: 3}
{size: 8, scale: 4}
{size: 12, scale: 4}
npm run build