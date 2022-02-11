Semi-UI A modern, comprehensive, flexible design system and UI library. Quickly build beautiful React apps. English | 简体中文

🎉 Features

💪 Up to 58 high-quality Components.

💅 2000+ Design Tokens. Flexible custom render structure. Build your own design system.

🌍 Internationalization Support for Dozens of Languages.

👏 Written in Typescript, Friendly Static Type Support.

🥳 SSR (Server Side Rendering) Compatible.

🔥 Install

npm install @douyinfe/semi-ui yarn add @douyinfe/semi-ui

👍 Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button, Switch } from '@douyinfe/semi-ui' ; const App = () => ( <> <Button type='primary'>primary button</Button> <Switch size='large' /> </> ); ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));

And Semi UI Doc Site has hundreds of editable examples and live preview, welcome to play with those examples.

📌 Documentation

👌 Platform Support

Semi UI supports all major modern browsers.



chrome

firefox

safari

IE/Edge

Electron latest 2 versions latest 2 versions latest 2 versions Edge latest 2 versions

👐 Contributing

Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Semi UI.

See CONTRIBUTING documentation.

👨‍👨‍👧‍👦 User Group

Join User Group.

💖 Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.

Thanks to Cypress for providing E2E testing.

🎈 License

Semi UI is MIT Licensed