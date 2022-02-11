A modern, comprehensive, flexible design system and UI library. Quickly build beautiful React apps.
English | 简体中文
# with npm
npm install @douyinfe/semi-ui
# with yarn
yarn add @douyinfe/semi-ui
Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button, Switch } from '@douyinfe/semi-ui';
const App = () => (
<>
<Button type='primary'>primary button</Button>
<Switch size='large' />
</>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));
And Semi UI Doc Site has hundreds of editable examples and live preview, welcome to play with those examples.
Semi UI supports all major modern browsers.
chrome
firefox
safari
IE/Edge
Electron
|latest 2 versions
|latest 2 versions
|latest 2 versions
|Edge
|latest 2 versions
Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Semi UI.
See CONTRIBUTING documentation.
Join User Group.
Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.
Thanks to Cypress for providing E2E testing.
Semi UI is MIT Licensed