dotlottie-player Web Component

This is a Web Component for easily embedding and playing dotLottie animations on websites.

Demo

Documentation

Installation

In HTML, import from CDN or from the local Installation:

Lottie Player:

Import from CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@dotlottie/player-component@1.0.0/dist/dotlottie-player.js" > </ script >

Import from local node_modules directory.

< script src = "/node_modules/@dotlottie/player-component/dist/dotlottie-player.js" > </ script >

In Javascript or TypeScript:

Install package using npm or yarn.

npm install --save @dotlottie/player-component

Import package in your code.

import '@dotlottie/player-component' ;

Usage

Add the element dotlottie-player and set the src property to a URL pointing to a .lottie file.

< dotlottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" src = "http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie" style = "width: 320px" > </ dotlottie-player >

You may set and load animations programmatically as well.

< dotlottie-player autoplay controls loop mode = "normal" style = "width: 320px" > </ dotlottie-player >

const player = document .querySelector( 'dotlottie-player' ); player.load( 'http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie' );

Usage example in ReactJS

1 - import the player and use as follows

import '@dotlottie/player-component' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > < dotlottie-player src = "https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie" autoplay loop style = {{ height: ' 100 %', width: ' 100 %' }} /> </ div > ); } export default App;

Usage example in ReactJS + Typescript

1 - import as follows

import '@dotlottie/player-component' ; function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > < dotlottie-player src = "https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie" autoplay loop style = {{ height: ' 100 %', width: ' 100 %' }} /> </ div > ); } export default App;

2 - create a global.d.ts file in your src folder and add the code below

declare namespace JSX { interface IntrinsicElements { "dotlottie-player" : any; } }

Usage example in NuxtJS / VueJS

1 - update the plugins array in nuxt.config.js file in your root as follows

plugins: [{ src : '~/plugins/lottie-player' , mode : 'client' }];

2 - create a folder plugins in your root if it doesnt already exist, add a file lottie-player.js with the following content

import * as LottiePlayer from '@dotlottie/player-component' ;

3 - the component can now be used in your pages or components template tag as follows without any import necessary

<template> < dotlottie-player src = "https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie" autoplay loop /> </ template > < script > export default {}; </ script >

note for vueJS the library/player must be declared as a client side plugin module.

Properties

Property Attribute Description Type Default autoplay autoplay Autoplay animation on load. boolean false background background Background color. string undefined controls controls Show controls. boolean false count count Number of times to loop animation. number undefined direction direction Direction of animation. number 1 hover hover Whether to play on mouse hover. boolean false loop loop Whether to loop animation. boolean false mode mode Play mode. PlayMode.Bounce \| PlayMode.Normal PlayMode.Normal renderer renderer Renderer to use. "svg" 'svg' speed speed Animation speed. number 1 src (required) src URL to .lottie file. string undefined

Methods

load(src: string) => void

Load (and play) a given Lottie animation.

Parameters

Name Type Description src string URL to a .lottie file.

Returns

Type: void

pause() => void

Pause animation play.

Returns

Type: void

play() => void

Start playing animation.

Returns

Type: void

setDirection(value: number) => void

Animation play direction.

Parameters

Name Type Description value number Direction values.

Returns

Type: void

setLooping(value: boolean) => void

Sets the looping of the animation.

Parameters

Name Type Description value boolean Whether to enable looping. Boolean true enables looping.

Returns

Type: void

setSpeed(value?: number) => void

Sets animation play speed.

Parameters

Name Type Description value number Playback speed.

Returns

Type: void

stop() => void

Stops animation play.

Returns

Type: void

seek(value: number | string) => void

Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).

Returns

Type: void

snapshot(download?: boolean) => string

Snapshot the current frame as SVG. If 'download' argument is boolean true, then a download is triggered in browser.

Returns

Type: string

toggleLooping() => void

Toggles animation looping.

Returns

Type: void

togglePlay() => void

Toggle playing state.

Returns

Type: void

Events

The following events are exposed and can be listened to via addEventListener calls.

Name Description load Animation data is loaded. error An animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors. ready Animation data is loaded and player is ready. play Animation starts playing. pause Animation is paused. stop Animation is stopped. freeze Animation is paused due to player being invisible. loop An animation loop is completed. complete Animation is complete (all loops completed). frame A new frame is entered.

Styling

Custom property Description Default --dotlottie-player-toolbar-height Toolbar height 35px --dotlottie-player-toolbar-background-color Toolbar background color transparent --dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-color Toolbar icon color #999 --dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-hover-color Toolbar icon hover color #222 --dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-active-color Toolbar icon active color #555 --dotlottie-player-seeker-track-color Seeker track color #CCC --dotlottie-player-seeker-thumb-color Seeker thumb color rgba(0, 107, 120, 0.8)

License

MIT License © LottieFiles.com