This is a Web Component for easily embedding and playing dotLottie animations on websites.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@dotlottie/player-component@1.0.0/dist/dotlottie-player.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/@dotlottie/player-component/dist/dotlottie-player.js"></script>
npm install --save @dotlottie/player-component
import '@dotlottie/player-component';
Add the element
dotlottie-player and set the
src property to a URL pointing to a .lottie file.
<dotlottie-player
autoplay
controls
loop
mode="normal"
src="http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie"
style="width: 320px"
>
</dotlottie-player>
You may set and load animations programmatically as well.
<dotlottie-player autoplay controls loop mode="normal" style="width: 320px"> </dotlottie-player>
const player = document.querySelector('dotlottie-player');
player.load('http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie');
1 - import the player and use as follows
import '@dotlottie/player-component';
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<dotlottie-player
src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie"
autoplay
loop
style={{ height: '100%', width: '100%' }}
/>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
1 - import as follows
import '@dotlottie/player-component';
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<dotlottie-player
src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie"
autoplay
loop
style={{ height: '100%', width: '100%' }}
/>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
2 - create a global.d.ts file in your src folder and add the code below
declare namespace JSX {
interface IntrinsicElements {
"dotlottie-player": any;
}
}
1 - update the plugins array in nuxt.config.js file in your root as follows
plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/lottie-player', mode: 'client' }];
2 - create a folder plugins in your root if it doesnt already exist, add a file lottie-player.js with the following content
import * as LottiePlayer from '@dotlottie/player-component';
3 - the component can now be used in your pages or components template tag as follows without any import necessary
<template>
<dotlottie-player src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie" autoplay loop />
</template>
<script>
export default {};
</script>
|Property
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Default
autoplay
autoplay
|Autoplay animation on load.
boolean
false
background
background
|Background color.
string
undefined
controls
controls
|Show controls.
boolean
false
count
count
|Number of times to loop animation.
number
undefined
direction
direction
|Direction of animation.
number
1
hover
hover
|Whether to play on mouse hover.
boolean
false
loop
loop
|Whether to loop animation.
boolean
false
mode
mode
|Play mode.
PlayMode.Bounce \| PlayMode.Normal
PlayMode.Normal
renderer
renderer
|Renderer to use.
"svg"
'svg'
speed
speed
|Animation speed.
number
1
src (required)
src
|URL to .lottie file.
string
undefined
load(src: string) => void
Load (and play) a given Lottie animation.
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
string
|URL to a .lottie file.
Type:
void
pause() => void
Pause animation play.
Type:
void
play() => void
Start playing animation.
Type:
void
setDirection(value: number) => void
Animation play direction.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
number
|Direction values.
Type:
void
setLooping(value: boolean) => void
Sets the looping of the animation.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
boolean
|Whether to enable looping. Boolean true enables looping.
Type:
void
setSpeed(value?: number) => void
Sets animation play speed.
|Name
|Type
|Description
value
number
|Playback speed.
Type:
void
stop() => void
Stops animation play.
Type:
void
seek(value: number | string) => void
Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).
Type:
void
snapshot(download?: boolean) => string
Snapshot the current frame as SVG. If 'download' argument is boolean true, then a download is triggered in browser.
Type:
string
toggleLooping() => void
Toggles animation looping.
Type:
void
togglePlay() => void
Toggle playing state.
Type:
void
The following events are exposed and can be listened to via
addEventListener calls.
|Name
|Description
load
|Animation data is loaded.
error
|An animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors.
ready
|Animation data is loaded and player is ready.
play
|Animation starts playing.
pause
|Animation is paused.
stop
|Animation is stopped.
freeze
|Animation is paused due to player being invisible.
loop
|An animation loop is completed.
complete
|Animation is complete (all loops completed).
frame
|A new frame is entered.
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
|--dotlottie-player-toolbar-height
|Toolbar height
|35px
|--dotlottie-player-toolbar-background-color
|Toolbar background color
|transparent
|--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-color
|Toolbar icon color
|#999
|--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-hover-color
|Toolbar icon hover color
|#222
|--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-active-color
|Toolbar icon active color
|#555
|--dotlottie-player-seeker-track-color
|Seeker track color
|#CCC
|--dotlottie-player-seeker-thumb-color
|Seeker thumb color
|rgba(0, 107, 120, 0.8)
MIT License © LottieFiles.com