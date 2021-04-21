openbase logo
Readme

dotlottie-player Web Component

This is a Web Component for easily embedding and playing dotLottie animations on websites.

npm webcomponents.org

Demo

  • [TODO]

Documentation

Installation

In HTML, import from CDN or from the local Installation:

Lottie Player:
  • Import from CDN.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@dotlottie/player-component@1.0.0/dist/dotlottie-player.js"></script>
  • Import from local node_modules directory.
<script src="/node_modules/@dotlottie/player-component/dist/dotlottie-player.js"></script>

In Javascript or TypeScript:

  1. Install package using npm or yarn.
npm install --save @dotlottie/player-component
  1. Import package in your code.
import '@dotlottie/player-component';

Usage

Lottie-Player

Add the element dotlottie-player and set the src property to a URL pointing to a .lottie file.

<dotlottie-player
  autoplay
  controls
  loop
  mode="normal"
  src="http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie"
  style="width: 320px"
>
</dotlottie-player>

You may set and load animations programmatically as well.

<dotlottie-player autoplay controls loop mode="normal" style="width: 320px"> </dotlottie-player>

const player = document.querySelector('dotlottie-player');
player.load('http://dotlottieio.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/sample_files/animation-external-image.lottie');

Usage example in ReactJS

1 - import the player and use as follows

import '@dotlottie/player-component';

function App() {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <dotlottie-player
        src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie"
        autoplay
        loop
        style={{ height: '100%', width: '100%' }}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

Usage example in ReactJS + Typescript

1 - import as follows

import '@dotlottie/player-component';

function App() {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <dotlottie-player
        src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie"
        autoplay
        loop
        style={{ height: '100%', width: '100%' }}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

2 - create a global.d.ts file in your src folder and add the code below

declare namespace JSX {
  interface IntrinsicElements {
    "dotlottie-player": any;
  }
}

Usage example in NuxtJS / VueJS

1 - update the plugins array in nuxt.config.js file in your root as follows

plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/lottie-player', mode: 'client' }];

2 - create a folder plugins in your root if it doesnt already exist, add a file lottie-player.js with the following content

import * as LottiePlayer from '@dotlottie/player-component';

3 - the component can now be used in your pages or components template tag as follows without any import necessary

<template>
  <dotlottie-player src="https://assets2.lottiefiles.com/dotlotties/dlf10_l12sw9oo.lottie" autoplay loop />
</template>
<script>
export default {};
</script>
  • note for vueJS the library/player must be declared as a client side plugin module.

Properties

PropertyAttributeDescriptionTypeDefault
autoplayautoplayAutoplay animation on load.booleanfalse
backgroundbackgroundBackground color.stringundefined
controlscontrolsShow controls.booleanfalse
countcountNumber of times to loop animation.numberundefined
directiondirectionDirection of animation.number1
hoverhoverWhether to play on mouse hover.booleanfalse
looploopWhether to loop animation.booleanfalse
modemodePlay mode.PlayMode.Bounce \| PlayMode.NormalPlayMode.Normal
rendererrendererRenderer to use."svg"'svg'
speedspeedAnimation speed.number1
src (required)srcURL to .lottie file.stringundefined

Methods

load(src: string) => void

Load (and play) a given Lottie animation.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
srcstringURL to a .lottie file.

Returns

Type: void

pause() => void

Pause animation play.

Returns

Type: void

play() => void

Start playing animation.

Returns

Type: void

setDirection(value: number) => void

Animation play direction.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
valuenumberDirection values.

Returns

Type: void

setLooping(value: boolean) => void

Sets the looping of the animation.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
valuebooleanWhether to enable looping. Boolean true enables looping.

Returns

Type: void

setSpeed(value?: number) => void

Sets animation play speed.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
valuenumberPlayback speed.

Returns

Type: void

stop() => void

Stops animation play.

Returns

Type: void

seek(value: number | string) => void

Seek to a given frame. Frame value can be a number or a percent string (e.g. 50%).

Returns

Type: void

snapshot(download?: boolean) => string

Snapshot the current frame as SVG. If 'download' argument is boolean true, then a download is triggered in browser.

Returns

Type: string

toggleLooping() => void

Toggles animation looping.

Returns

Type: void

togglePlay() => void

Toggle playing state.

Returns

Type: void

Events

The following events are exposed and can be listened to via addEventListener calls.

NameDescription
loadAnimation data is loaded.
errorAn animation source cannot be parsed, fails to load or has format errors.
readyAnimation data is loaded and player is ready.
playAnimation starts playing.
pauseAnimation is paused.
stopAnimation is stopped.
freezeAnimation is paused due to player being invisible.
loopAn animation loop is completed.
completeAnimation is complete (all loops completed).
frameA new frame is entered.

Styling

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--dotlottie-player-toolbar-heightToolbar height35px
--dotlottie-player-toolbar-background-colorToolbar background colortransparent
--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-colorToolbar icon color#999
--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-hover-colorToolbar icon hover color#222
--dotlottie-player-toolbar-icon-active-colorToolbar icon active color#555
--dotlottie-player-seeker-track-colorSeeker track color#CCC
--dotlottie-player-seeker-thumb-colorSeeker thumb colorrgba(0, 107, 120, 0.8)

License

MIT License © LottieFiles.com

