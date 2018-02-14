Using Schemats, you can generate TypeScript interface definitions from (Postgres, MySQL) SQL database schema automatically.
Start with a database schema:
|Users
|id
|SERIAL
|username
|VARCHAR
|password
|VARCHAR
|last_logon
|TIMESTAMP
Automatically have the following TypesScript Interface generated
interface Users {
id: number;
username: string;
password: string;
last_logon: Date;
}
For an overview on the motivation and rational behind this project, please take a look at Statically typed PostgreSQL queries in Typescript .
npm install -g schemats
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/osm -t users -o osm.ts
schemats generate -c mysql://mysql@localhost/osm -t users -o osm.ts
The above commands will generate typescript interfaces for
osm database
with table
users. The resulting file is stored as
osm.ts.
To generate all type definitions for all the tables within the schema 'public':
Note: MySQL does not have a default public schema, but should it have a schema named public, this will still work.
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/osm -s public -o osm.ts
schemats generate -c mysql://mysql@localhost/osm -s public -o osm.ts
If neither the table parameter nor the schema parameter is provided, all tables in schema 'public' will be generated, so the command above is equivalent to:
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/osm -o osm.ts
schemats generate -c mysql://mysql@localhost/osm -o osm.ts
Schemats supports reading configuration from a json config file (defaults to
schemats.json). Instead of passing configuration via commandline parameter like done above, it is also possible to supply the configuration through a config file. The config file supports the same parameters as the commandline arguments.
For example, if a
schemats.json exists in the current working directory with the following content:
{
"conn": "postgres://postgres@localhost/osm",
"table": ["users"]
}
Running
schemats generate here is equivalent to running
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/osm -t users -o osm.ts.
We can import
osm.ts directly
// imports the _osm_ namespace from ./osm.ts
import * as osm from './osm'
// Now query with pg-promise and have a completely typed return value
let usersCreatedAfter2013: Array<osm.users>
= await db.query("SELECT * FROM users WHERE creation_time >= '2013-01-01'");
// We can decide to only get selected fields
let emailOfUsersCreatedAfter2013: Array<{
email: osm.users['email'],
creation_time: osm.users['creation_time']
}> = await db.query("SELECT (email, creation_time) FROM users WHERE creation_time >= '2013-01-01'");
With generated type definition for our database schema, we can write code with autocompletion and static type checks.
Schemats exposes two high-level functions for generating typescript definition from a database schema. They can be used by a build tool such as grunt and gulp.
Version 1.0 deprecates generating schema typescript files with namespace.
Instead of generating schema typescript files with
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/db -n yournamespace -o db.ts
and import them with
import {yournamespace} from './db'
It is now encouraged to generate without namespace
schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/db -o db.ts
and import them with
import * as yournamespace from './db'
// or
import {table_a, table_b} from './db'
As TypeScript's documentation describes, having a top level namespace is needless. This was discussed in #25.
Generating schema typescript files with namespace still works in v1.0, but it is discouraged and subjected to removal in the future.
Version 1.0 supports strict null-checking and reflects the NOT NULL constraint defined in PostgreSQL schema.