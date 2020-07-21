Additional Node.js module to use with puppeteer for setting proxies per page basis.
Forwards intercepted requests from the browser to Node.js where it handles the request then returns the response to the browser, changing the proxy as a result.
npm i puppeteer-page-proxy
pageOrReq [object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' or 'Request' object to set a proxy for.
proxy [string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String)|[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) Proxy to use in the current page.
url,
method,
postData,
headers\
See httpRequest.continue for more info about the above properties.
page [object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' object to execute the request on.
lookupService [string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) External lookup service to request data from.
isJSON [boolean](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Boolean) Whether to JSON.parse the received response.
timeout [number](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Number)|[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) Time in milliseconds after which the request times out.
NOTE: By default this method expects a response in JSON format and JSON.parse's it to a usable javascript object. To disable this functionality, set
isJSON to
false.
const useProxy = require('puppeteer-page-proxy');
await useProxy(page, 'http://127.0.0.1:80');
To remove proxy, omit or pass in falsy value (e.g
null):
await useProxy(page, null);
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
page.on('request', async request => {
await useProxy(request, 'https://127.0.0.1:443');
});
The request object itself is passed as the first argument. The proxy can now be changed every request.
Using it along with other interception methods:
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
page.on('request', async request => {
if (request.resourceType() === 'image') {
request.abort();
} else {
await useProxy(request, 'socks4://127.0.0.1:1080');
}
});
Overriding requests:
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
page.on('request', async request => {
await useProxy(request, {
proxy: 'socks5://127.0.0.1:1080',
url: 'https://example.com',
method: 'POST',
postData: '404',
headers: {
accept: 'text/html'
}
});
});
NOTE: It is necessary to set page.setRequestInterception to true when setting proxies per request, otherwise the function will fail.
const proxy = 'https://user:pass@host:port';
// 1. Waits until done, 'then' continues
const data = await useProxy.lookup(page1);
console.log(data.ip);
// 2. Executes and 'comes back' once done
useProxy.lookup(page2).then(data => {
console.log(data.ip);
});
In case of any CORS errors, use
--disable-web-security launch flag:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
args: ['--disable-web-security']
});
It takes over the task of requesting content from the browser to do it internally via a requests library instead. Requests that are normally made by the browser, are thus made by Node. The IP's are changed by routing the requests through the specified proxy servers using *-proxy-agent's. When Node gets a response back from the server, it's forwarded to the browser for completion/rendering.
This happens when there is an attempt to handle the same request more than once. An intercepted request is handled by either httpRequest.abort, httpRequest.continue or httpRequest.respond methods. Each of these methods 'send' the request to its destination. A request that has already reached its destination cannot be intercepted or handled.
Because direct requests from the browser to the server are being intercepted by Node, making the establishment of a secure connection between them impossible. However, the requests aren't made by the browser, they are made by Node. All
https requests made through Node using this module are secure. This is evidenced by the connection property of the response object:
connection: TLSSocket {
_tlsOptions: {
secureContext: [SecureContext],
requestCert: true,
rejectUnauthorized: true,
},
_secureEstablished: true,
authorized: true,
encrypted: true,
}
You can think of the warning as a false positive.