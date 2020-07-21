Additional Node.js module to use with puppeteer for setting proxies per page basis.

Forwards intercepted requests from the browser to Node.js where it handles the request then returns the response to the browser, changing the proxy as a result.

Features

Proxy per page and proxy per request

Supports http , https , socks4 and socks5 proxies

, , and proxies Supports authentication

Handles cookies

Installation

npm i puppeteer-page-proxy

API

pageOrReq [object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' or 'Request' object to set a proxy for.

[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' or 'Request' object to set a proxy for. proxy [string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String)|[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) Proxy to use in the current page. Begins with a protocol (e.g. http://, https://, socks://) In the case of proxy per request, this can be an object with optional properties for overriding requests:\ url , method , postData , headers \ See httpRequest.continue for more info about the above properties.

[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String)|[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) Proxy to use in the current page.

page [object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' object to execute the request on.

[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Object) 'Page' object to execute the request on. lookupService [string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) External lookup service to request data from. Fetches data from api64.ipify.org by default.

[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) External lookup service to request data from. isJSON [boolean](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Boolean) Whether to JSON.parse the received response. Defaults to true .

[boolean](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Boolean) Whether to JSON.parse the received response. timeout [number](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Number)|[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) Time in milliseconds after which the request times out. Defaults to 30000 .

[number](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Number)|[string](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/String) Time in milliseconds after which the request times out. returns: [Promise](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Promise) Promise which resolves to the response of the lookup request.

NOTE: By default this method expects a response in JSON format and JSON.parse's it to a usable javascript object. To disable this functionality, set isJSON to false .

Usage

const useProxy = require ( 'puppeteer-page-proxy' );

Proxy per page:

await useProxy(page, 'http://127.0.0.1:80' );

To remove proxy, omit or pass in falsy value (e.g null ):

await useProxy(page, null );

Proxy per request:

await page.setRequestInterception( true ); page.on( 'request' , async request => { await useProxy(request, 'https://127.0.0.1:443' ); });

The request object itself is passed as the first argument. The proxy can now be changed every request.

Using it along with other interception methods:

await page.setRequestInterception( true ); page.on( 'request' , async request => { if (request.resourceType() === 'image' ) { request.abort(); } else { await useProxy(request, 'socks4://127.0.0.1:1080' ); } });

Overriding requests:

await page.setRequestInterception( true ); page.on( 'request' , async request => { await useProxy(request, { proxy : 'socks5://127.0.0.1:1080' , url : 'https://example.com' , method : 'POST' , postData : '404' , headers : { accept : 'text/html' } }); });

NOTE: It is necessary to set page.setRequestInterception to true when setting proxies per request, otherwise the function will fail.

const proxy = 'https://user:pass@host:port' ;

IP lookup:

const data = await useProxy.lookup(page1); console .log(data.ip); useProxy.lookup(page2).then( data => { console .log(data.ip); });

In case of any CORS errors, use --disable-web-security launch flag:

const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ args : [ '--disable-web-security' ] });

FAQ

How does this module work?

It takes over the task of requesting content from the browser to do it internally via a requests library instead. Requests that are normally made by the browser, are thus made by Node. The IP's are changed by routing the requests through the specified proxy servers using *-proxy-agent's. When Node gets a response back from the server, it's forwarded to the browser for completion/rendering.

Why am I getting "Request is already handled!"?

This happens when there is an attempt to handle the same request more than once. An intercepted request is handled by either httpRequest.abort, httpRequest.continue or httpRequest.respond methods. Each of these methods 'send' the request to its destination. A request that has already reached its destination cannot be intercepted or handled.

Why does the browser show "Your connection to this site is not secure"?

Because direct requests from the browser to the server are being intercepted by Node, making the establishment of a secure connection between them impossible. However, the requests aren't made by the browser, they are made by Node. All https requests made through Node using this module are secure. This is evidenced by the connection property of the response object:

connection: TLSSocket { _tlsOptions: { secureContext: [SecureContext], requestCert: true , rejectUnauthorized: true , }, _secureEstablished: true , authorized: true , encrypted: true , }

You can think of the warning as a false positive.

Dependencies