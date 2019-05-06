ClipperLib

forked from Javascript Clipper

Description

The Javascript Clipper library performs clipping and offsetting for both lines and polygons. All four boolean clipping operations are supported - intersection, union, difference and exclusive-or. Polygons can be of any shape including self-intersecting polygons.

Javascript Clipper is a port of Angus Johnson's Clipper library: https://sourceforge.net/projects/polyclipping/

LIVE DEMO: http://jsclipper.sourceforge.net/6.2.1.0/main_demo.html

Information and examples: http://jsclipper.sourceforge.net/6.2.1.0/

Use cases:

Over 1500 schools in the UK uses Javascript Clipper in Digimap for Schools service. Digimap for Schools is an online mapping service for use by teachers and pupils. Read more: https://mobilegeo.wordpress.com/ and http://digimapforschools.edina.ac.uk/cosmo-free/osmapper

Javascript Clipper Web Site

Features

Line and polygon clipping - intersection, union, difference & xor

Line and polygon offsetting with 3 types of joining - miter, square and round

Polygons can be of any shape, including self-intersecting polygons

Minkowski Addition and Minkowski Difference functions included

The library is written in Javascript

Comprehensive documentation

Demos use inline SVG and Canvas libraries

The library is significantly faster than commercial alternatives

Uses Tom Wu's fast big integer library

UMD support

