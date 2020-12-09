Clipper abstraction layer (simplified API)
Target of this library is to remove complexity and create an overall cleaner, JavaScript idiomatic API for Clipper.
When using this API one class, Shape, is used. Shape is a collection of paths that are all collectively closed or open. Shapes with holes are defined as multiple closed paths where the outlines are clockwise and the holes are counter-clockwise. Shapes has multiple functions that can be used to for instance compute complex boolean operations from one just call.
The next two code examples show a simple Boolean operation in clipper and in ClipperJS. Both use two predefined paths
const subjectPaths = [[{ X: 30, Y: 30 }, { X: 10, Y: 30 }, { X: 10, Y: 10 }, { X: 30, Y: 10 }]];
const clipPaths = [[{ X: 20, Y: 20 }, { X: 0, Y: 20 }, { X: 0, Y:0 }, { X: 20, Y: 0 }]];
A boolean intersect operation in clipper looks like this
const result = new ClipperLib.Paths();
const clipper = new ClipperLib.Clipper();
clipper.AddPaths(subjectPaths, ClipperLib.PolyType.ptSubject, true);
clipper.AddPaths(clipPaths, ClipperLib.PolyType.ptClip, true);
clipper.Execute(ClipperLib.ClipType.ctIntersection, result);
// result = [[{ X: 20, Y: 20 }, { X: 10, Y: 20 }, { X: 10, Y: 10 }, { X: 20, Y: 10 }]]
In ClipperJS
const subject = new Shape(subjectPaths, true);
const clip = new Shape(subjectPaths, true);
const result = subject.intersect(clip);
// result = { closed: true, paths: [[{ X: 20, Y: 20 }, { X: 10, Y: 20 }, { X: 10, Y: 10 }, { X: 20, Y: 10 }]] }
Install the library.
jspm install github:Doodle3D/clipper-js
Include the library.
import Shape from 'Doodle3D/clipper-js';
Install the library.
npm install @doodle3d/clipper-js --save
Include the library.
var Shape = require('clipper-js');
Shape
Shape accepts 3 optional arguments,
paths,
closed and
capitalConversion.
paths can be be devined with both upper case and lower case. Clipper only uses uppercase properties, when input is given with lower case
captalConversion needs to be set to
true.
new Shape([ paths = [], closed = true, capitalConversion = false, integerConversion = false, removeDuplicates = false ])
paths = [...[...{ X: Number, Y: Number }] || [...[...{ x: Number, y: Number }]
paths = Array
closed = Bool
capitalConversion = Bool
integerConversion = Bool
removeDuplicates = Bool
Note: due to the nature of Clipper, some functions are destructive and some are non-destructive.
Shape = Shape.union( clipShape: Shape )
Shape = Shape.difference( clipShape: Shape )
Shape = Shape.intersect( clipShape: Shape )
Shape = Shape.xor( clipShape: Shape )
Shape = Shape.offset( offset: Number, options: {
jointType = 'jtSquare',
endType = 'etClosedPolygon',
miterLimit = 2.0,
roundPrecision = 0.25
} )
offsets the shape along its normal.
Shape.scaleUp( factor: Number )
scale up with factor.
Note: destructive
Shape.scaleDown( factor: Number )
scale up with factor.
Note: destructive
First Point
{ X: Number, Y: Number } || { x: Number, y: Number } = Shape.firstPoint([ capitalConversion: false ])
returns position of the first point.
Last Point
{ X: Number, Y: Number } || { x: Number, y: Number } = Shape.lastPoint([ capitalConversion: false ])
returns position of the last point.
Total Area
Number = Shape.totalArea()
returns total area of the shape.
Number = Shape.area( index: Int )
returns area of the sub shape (negative if counter-clock wise).
Areas
[...Number] = Shape.areas()
returns array of areas of all sub shapes.
Total Perimeter
Number = Shape.totalPerimeter()
returns total perimeter of the shape.
Number = Shape.perimeter( index: Int )
returns perimeter of the sub shape.
Perimeters
[...Number] = Shape.perimeters()
returns array of perimeters of all sub shapes.
Shape.reverse()
reverses the order of all sub shapes.
Treshold Area
Shape.tresholdArea( minArea: Number )
removes all sub shapes from shape which are smaller then min area.
Join
Shape.join( shape )
joins shape with given shape.
Note: destructive
Shape = Shape.clone()
returns copy of shape.
{
left: Int,
right: Int,
top: Int,
bottom: Int,
width: Int,
height: Int,
size: Int
} = Shape.shapeBounds()
returns bounding box of shape.
{
left: Int,
right: Int,
top: Int,
bottom: Int,
width: Int,
height: Int,
size: Int
} = Shape.pathBounds( index: Int )
returns bounding box of sub shape.
Shape = Shape.clean( cleanDelta: Number )
Bool = Shape.orientation( index: Int )
returns orientation of the sub shape. True if clockwise, false if counter clock wise.
Point In Shape
Bool = Shape.pointInShape( { X: Number, Y: Number }, [ capitalConversion = false, integerConversion = false ] )
returns if point is in shape.
Bool = Shape.pointInPath( index: Int, { X: Number, Y: Number }, [ capitalConversion = false, integerConversion = false ] )
returns if point is in sub shape.
Fix Orientation
Shape.fixOrientation()
when given path with holes, outline must be clockwise and holes must be counter-clockwise. Tries to fix the orientation.
Note: destructive
Shape = Shape.simplify(fillType: String)
Simplifies shape using filltype. Only works for closed shapes.
Separate Shapes
[...Shape] = Shape.separateShapes()
when using union operations multiple shapes can be created. Separate Shapes splits these shapes into separate instances. All shapes keep their holes.
Round
Shape = Shape.round()
Returns new instance of Shape with all points rounded to Integers.
Remove Duplicates
Shape = Shape.removeDuplicates()
Returns new instance of Shape with all duplicate points removed.
Map To Lower
[...[...{ x: Number, y: Number }]] = Shape.mapToLower()
returns paths array with lower case x and y.