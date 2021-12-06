A plugin that adds Tailwind CSS to your vue-cli project.

Getting started

Inside your vue-cli project folder add the plugin via:

vue add tailwind

Choose what Tailwind config you want to generate:

none - Won't create a config file. Useful if you already have a config (make sure to configure PurgeCSS).

- Won't create a config file. Useful if you already have a config (make sure to configure PurgeCSS). minimal (default) - Will create a minimal tailwind.config.js file where you can define your customizations.

(default) - Will create a minimal file where you can define your customizations. full - Will generate a tailwind.config.js file containing the entire default configuration.

See Tailwinds configuration guide for more info.

PostCSS Configuration

Tailwind CSS will be added as plugins in your PostCSS config.

module .exports = { plugins : { tailwindcss : {}, autoprefixer : {}, }, };

Custom Tailwind config file name

If you use a name other than tailwind.config.js for the Tailwind config file, you will need to specify it in your PostCSS configuration.

module .exports = { plugins : { tailwindcss : 'custom-name.js' , }, };

Configure PurgeCSS

By default PurgeCSS will look for css selectors in your .html files inside the ./public directory and .vue, .js, .ts, .jsx, .tsx files inside the ./src directory.

purge: [ './public/**/*.html' , './src/**/*.{vue,js,ts,jsx,tsx}' ],

Check https://tailwindcss.com/docs/optimizing-for-production for more info.

License

MIT