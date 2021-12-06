A plugin that adds Tailwind CSS to your vue-cli project.
Inside your vue-cli project folder add the plugin via:
vue add tailwind
Choose what Tailwind config you want to generate:
tailwind.config.js file where you can define your customizations.
tailwind.config.js file containing the entire default configuration.
See Tailwinds configuration guide for more info.
Tailwind CSS will be added as plugins in your PostCSS config.
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
tailwindcss: {},
autoprefixer: {},
},
};
If you use a name other than
tailwind.config.js for the Tailwind config file, you will need to specify it in your PostCSS configuration.
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
tailwindcss: 'custom-name.js',
//...
},
};
By default PurgeCSS will look for css selectors in your
.html files inside the
./public directory and
.vue, .js, .ts, .jsx, .tsx files inside the
./src directory.
purge: ['./public/**/*.html', './src/**/*.{vue,js,ts,jsx,tsx}'],
Check https://tailwindcss.com/docs/optimizing-for-production for more info.