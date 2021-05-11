Dynamically/Reactively render videos and audios.
Install the package:
npm i @dongido/vue-viaudio
yarn add @dongido/vue-viaudio
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dongido/vue-viaudio@0.3.4/dist/vue-viaudio.umd.js"></script>
:src)
<script>
import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Media
},
}
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<Media
:kind="'video'"
:controls="true"
:src="['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']"
>
</Media>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Media
},
}
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<Media
:kind="'audio'"
:controls="true"
:src="['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']"
>
</Media>
</div>
</template>
:srcObject)
<template>
<div class="example">
<Media
:kind="'video'"
:srcObject="streamObject"
autoplay
playinline
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Media from './vue-viaudio'
import { setTimeout } from 'timers';
export default {
components: {
Media
},
name: 'Example',
data() {
return {
streamObject: {}
}
},
mounted() {
navigator.mediaDevices
.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: false })
.then(stream => {
this.streamObject = stream;
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log("An error occurred: " + err);
})
},
}
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<Media
:kind="'video'"
:muted="(false)"
:src="['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']"
:poster="'https://peach.blender.org/wp-content/uploads/title_anouncement.jpg?x11217'"
:autoplay="true"
:controls="true"
:loop="true"
:ref="'fish'"
:style="{width: '500px'}"
@pause="handle()"
>
</Media>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Media
},
methods: {
handle() {
console.log('Video paused!, playing in 2 sec...')
setTimeout( () => {
this.$refs.fish.play()
}, 2000)
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
#app {
width: 100%;
text-align: center;
margin-top: 40vh;
}
</style>
This package can accept its source of media from either the
:src or
:srcObject property.
The
src property can be either a string or an array.
The
:srcObject is particularly useful when you need to render a stream source like from WebRTC.
|Props
|Required
|Description
src [Array or String ]
|True (if
srcObject is not provided)
|The source of the media
srcObject [Object]
|True (if
src is not provided)
|The source of the media
kind [String]
|True
|It's either
audio or
video.
muted [String]
|False
|Determines if a video will be muted or not. It's either true or false.
It accepts all video and audio attributes. You just need to pass the one you need. You can also bind them if you need some reactivity.
You can listen to video element events when they happen. These events are available when you pass the prop
kind as
video.
|Events
|Description
canplay
|The browser can play the media
canplaythrough
|The browser estimates it can play the media up to its end without stopping for content buffering.
complete
|The rendering of an OfflineAudioContext is terminated.
durationchange
|The duration attribute has been updated.
emptied
|The media has become empty
ended
|Playback has stopped because the end of the media was reached.
loadeddata
|The first frame of the media has finished loading.
pause
|Playback has been paused.
play
|Playback has begun.
loadedmetadata
|The metadata has been loaded.
playing
|Playback is ready to start after having been paused or delayed due to lack of data.
ratechange
|The playback rate has changed.
seeked
|A seek operation completed.
seeking
|A seek operation began.
stalled
|The user agent is trying to fetch media data, but data is unexpectedly not forthcoming.
suspend
|Media data loading has been suspended.
timeupdate
|The time indicated by the currentTime attribute has been updated.
volumechange
|Trggers when volume has changed.
waiting
|Triggers when the media has stoped playing because of temproray lack of data
You can read more about these events here.
Assuming, you want to listen to when the user pauses a video. You can do that using:
<script>
import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Media
},
methods: {
handlePauseEvent() {
console.log('The video is now paused.')
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div id="app">
<Media
:kind="'video'"
:controls="true"
:src="'https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4'"
@pause="handlePauseEvent()" // The event
>
</Media>
</div>
</template>
You can also listen to audio element events when they happen. These events are available when you pass the prop
kind as
audio. You can listen to it same way as the video events.
You can read about these events here.
Notable changes:
srcObject props use-case using WebRTC.
isMuted props is now
muted