Dynamically/Reactively render videos and audios.

Project setup

Install the package:

Using npm

npm i @ dongido / vue - viaudio

OR Using yarn

yarn add @ dongido / vue - viaudio

On the browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dongido/vue-viaudio@0.3.4/dist/vue-viaudio.umd.js" > </ script >

Example Usage

Basic usage - Play a video ( :src )

<script> import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Media }, } < /script> <template> <div id="app"> <Media :kind="'video'" :controls="true" :src="['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']" > </ Media> </ div > </ template >

Basic usage - Play an audio

<script> import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Media }, } < /script> <template> <div id="app"> <Media :kind="'audio'" :controls="true" :src="['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']" > </ Media> </ div > </ template >

Play a video - WebRTC example ( :srcObject )

<template> < div class = "example" > < Media :kind = "'video'" :srcObject = "streamObject" autoplay playinline /> </ div > </ template > < script > import Media from './vue-viaudio' import { setTimeout } from 'timers' ; export default { components : { Media }, name : 'Example' , data() { return { streamObject : {} } }, mounted() { navigator.mediaDevices .getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : false }) .then( stream => { this .streamObject = stream; }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( "An error occurred: " + err); }) }, } </ script >

A bit advanced usage - with events

<template> < div id = "app" > < Media :kind = "'video'" :muted = "(false)" :src = "['https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4']" :poster = "'https://peach.blender.org/wp-content/uploads/title_anouncement.jpg?x11217'" :autoplay = "true" :controls = "true" :loop = "true" :ref = "'fish'" :style = "{width: '500px'}" @ pause = "handle()" > </ Media > </ div > </ template > < script > import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Media }, methods : { handle() { console .log( 'Video paused!, playing in 2 sec...' ) setTimeout( () => { this .$refs.fish.play() }, 2000 ) } } } </ script > < style > #app { width : 100% ; text-align : center; margin-top : 40vh ; } </ style >

Media sources

This package can accept its source of media from either the :src or :srcObject property.

The src property can be either a string or an array.

The :srcObject is particularly useful when you need to render a stream source like from WebRTC.

Properties - supports all Video and Audio Element properties.

Props Required Description src [Array or String ] True (if srcObject is not provided) The source of the media srcObject [Object] True (if src is not provided) The source of the media kind [String] True It's either audio or video . muted [String] False Determines if a video will be muted or not. It's either true or false.

It accepts all video and audio attributes. You just need to pass the one you need. You can also bind them if you need some reactivity.

Video Events

You can listen to video element events when they happen. These events are available when you pass the prop kind as video .

Events Description canplay The browser can play the media canplaythrough The browser estimates it can play the media up to its end without stopping for content buffering. complete The rendering of an OfflineAudioContext is terminated. durationchange The duration attribute has been updated. emptied The media has become empty ended Playback has stopped because the end of the media was reached. loadeddata The first frame of the media has finished loading. pause Playback has been paused. play Playback has begun. loadedmetadata The metadata has been loaded. playing Playback is ready to start after having been paused or delayed due to lack of data. ratechange The playback rate has changed. seeked A seek operation completed. seeking A seek operation began. stalled The user agent is trying to fetch media data, but data is unexpectedly not forthcoming. suspend Media data loading has been suspended. timeupdate The time indicated by the currentTime attribute has been updated. volumechange Trggers when volume has changed. waiting Triggers when the media has stoped playing because of temproray lack of data

You can read more about these events here.

Example usage

Assuming, you want to listen to when the user pauses a video. You can do that using:

<script> import Media from '@dongido/vue-viaudio' export default { name : 'app' , components : { Media }, methods : { handlePauseEvent() { console .log( 'The video is now paused.' ) } } } < /script> <template> <div id="app"> <Media :kind="'video'" :controls="true" :src="'https:/ /www.w3schools.com/ html/mov_bbb.mp4 '" @pause="handlePauseEvent()" // The event > </Media> </div> </template>

Audio Events

You can also listen to audio element events when they happen. These events are available when you pass the prop kind as audio . You can listen to it same way as the video events.

You can read about these events here.

Contribute

Changelog

Notable changes:

Added

Added srcObject props use-case using WebRTC.

Changed

Updated the props required types

Fix srcObject that was not working

Removed

Fixes

StreamObject not playing by default

Changed

isMuted props is now muted

Removed