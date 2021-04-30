Passage helps when linking or redirecting to routes that may or may not be in your react app.

The idea is simple: Wrap Passage around your routes so it knows what routes have been defined in your app. Then, using the Link and Redirect components from Passage will honor the HTML5 history API if the route is within your app, otherwise falling back to other means such as anchor tags or location redirects.

Note: There may be some issues with nested react routes. Read more here.

Installing

Install via NPM:

npm i @dollarshaveclub/react-passage@latest --save

Usage

Passage provides three exports.

A Passage component used for identifying routes in your app

component used for identifying routes in your app A Link component, use this to render react links internal/external routes

component, use this to render react links internal/external routes A Redirect component, use this to redirect to internal/external routes

Wrap the Passage component around your routes

import React from 'react' import { BrowserRouter, Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom' import { Passage } from '@dollarshaveclub/react-passage' const App = () => ( <Passage> <BrowserRouter> <Switch> <Route exact path="/" component={Home} /> <Route path="/about" component={About} /> <Route path="/topics" component={Topics} /> </Switch> </BrowserRouter> </Passage> )

The Passage component accepts an optional prop called targets . This is an array of components that you want to search for within your routes file. It has a value of [Route] by default.

const App = () => ( <Passage targets={[ Route, MyCustomRoute ]}> <BrowserRouter> <Switch> <MyCustomRoute exact path="/" component={Home} /> <MyCustomRoute path="/about" component={About} /> <Route path="/topics" component={Topics} /> </Switch> </BrowserRouter> </Passage> )

import React from 'react' import { Link, Redirect, } from '@dollarshaveclub/react-passage' const aboutExample = () => ( < Link to = '/about' > About </ Link > ) const externalExample = () => ( < Link external to = 'https://www.google.com' > Google </ Link > ) const externalExample = () => (<Redirect to='/external-path' />) // Change how you redirect const changeRedirectExample = () => ( <Redirect to='/new-website' via={(to) => window.location.href = to} /> )

License

MIT