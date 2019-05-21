A end-to-end test runner currently built for:
This test runner mitigates test flakiness and maximizes test speed:
awaits hang, which is the correct way to write Selenium tests
It also has features to make writing and running tests easier:
selenium or
puppeteer driver so you don't have to
See our example tests.
Install Selenium:
brew tap homebrew/cask
brew cask install chromedriver
brew install selenium-server-standalone geckodriver
Start the Selenium server:
brew services start selenium-server-standalone
Install node@8+:
nvm install 8
Install this package:
npm install @dollarshaveclub/e2e
Run the executable:
./node_modules/.bin/dsc-e2e -h
You can define multiple
clients and multiple
parameters per test.
If you have 5 clients and 5 parameters, your tests will run 5x5 = 25 times.
Keep this in mind as you add
clients and
parameters.
Options for running the test.
Options are:
stepTimeout='30s' - the default timeout for each
step
stepSlowThreshold='5s' - after this threshold is met for each
step, the color of the step is
yellow
retries=1 - number of times to retry a test
retryWithSauceLabs=true - whether to retry failing tests on Sauce Labs when ran with Sauce Labs enabled
clients=[] - an array of clients to test with.
browser='chrome'
width=1280
height=960
platform={} - the platform to run on, specifically on Sauce Labs
width=1280
height=960
driver='selenium' - which driver to use.
selenium,
puppeteer
Various parameters to run your test.
Passed to your
.test function and is intended to be used within it.
If your parameters is an array, your test will run for each value in the array.
Define your actual test in this function.
step - define your tests in
steps
parameters - the parameters defined for your test via
exports.parameters
driver - the Selenium SDK driver instance
browser - Puppeteer browser instance
page - a Puppeteer page instance
A step in your test. Think of this as a
test() or
it() from
mocha or
jest.
As this runner is designed for end-to-end tests, calling each code block
steps
makes more sense than calling it
test() or
it().
Unlike other frameworks, there is no nesting of
step()s.
For example, if are testing the end-to-end flow of a conversion funnel,
each action a user takes would be a
step.
Practically, however, you should write each
await within its own
step.
The reason is many
awaits wait for a condition to occur, and the only way
to test that it does not occur is to timeout.
Thus, the options for each
step are:
timeout - the timeout for this step
slowThreshold - when this step is considered slow
Same as
step(), but is not actually ran.
Description of your test.