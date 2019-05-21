A end-to-end test runner currently built for:

Official Selenium Webdriver JS SDK - http://seleniumhq.github.io/selenium/docs/api/javascript/

Google Chrome's Puppeteer - https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer

Sauce Labs

This test runner mitigates test flakiness and maximizes test speed:

Retry support - retry a test as many times as you'd like

Retry local tests on Sauce Labs - if a local Selenium test keeps failing, retry it on Sauce Labs the logs, video, and screenshots

Parallelism and concurrency - run local and remote tests with separate, configurable concurrencies

Per-step timeouts - helps debug your E2E tests when your await s hang, which is the correct way to write Selenium tests

It also has features to make writing and running tests easier:

Automatically setup and destroy your selenium or puppeteer driver so you don't have to

or driver so you don't have to Filter tests by browsers

Filter tests by local or remote (Sauce Labs) tests

Unwinding - easily run your tests multiple times with different parameters and clients

See our example tests.

Installation

Install Selenium:

brew tap homebrew/cask brew cask install chromedriver brew install selenium-server-standalone geckodriver

Start the Selenium server:

brew services start selenium-server-standalone

Install node@8+:

nvm install 8

API

Running Tests

Install this package:

npm install @dollarshaveclub/e2e

Run the executable:

./node_modules/.bin/dsc-e2e -h

Tests

You can define multiple clients and multiple parameters per test. If you have 5 clients and 5 parameters, your tests will run 5x5 = 25 times. Keep this in mind as you add clients and parameters .

Options for running the test.

Options are:

stepTimeout='30s' - the default timeout for each step

- the default timeout for each stepSlowThreshold='5s' - after this threshold is met for each step , the color of the step is yellow

- after this threshold is met for each , the color of the step is retries=1 - number of times to retry a test

- number of times to retry a test retryWithSauceLabs=true - whether to retry failing tests on Sauce Labs when ran with Sauce Labs enabled

- whether to retry failing tests on Sauce Labs when ran with Sauce Labs enabled clients=[] - an array of clients to test with. browser='chrome' width=1280 height=960 platform={} - the platform to run on, specifically on Sauce Labs width=1280 height=960

- an array of clients to test with. driver='selenium' - which driver to use. Valid values: selenium , puppeteer

- which driver to use.

Various parameters to run your test. Passed to your .test function and is intended to be used within it. If your parameters is an array, your test will run for each value in the array.

Define your actual test in this function.

step - define your tests in step s

- define your tests in s parameters - the parameters defined for your test via exports.parameters

Selenium Options

driver - the Selenium SDK driver instance

Puppeteer Options

browser - Puppeteer browser instance

- Puppeteer browser instance page - a Puppeteer page instance

A step in your test. Think of this as a test() or it() from mocha or jest . As this runner is designed for end-to-end tests, calling each code block step s makes more sense than calling it test() or it() . Unlike other frameworks, there is no nesting of step() s.

For example, if are testing the end-to-end flow of a conversion funnel, each action a user takes would be a step . Practically, however, you should write each await within its own step . The reason is many await s wait for a condition to occur, and the only way to test that it does not occur is to timeout.

Thus, the options for each step are:

timeout - the timeout for this step

- the timeout for this step slowThreshold - when this step is considered slow

Same as step() , but is not actually ran.

Description of your test.