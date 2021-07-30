A suite of pre-built Dojo widgets, ready to use in your web application. These widgets are built using Dojo's widget authoring system (@dojo/framework/core).

Usage

To use @dojo/widgets in your project, you will need to install the package:

npm install @dojo/widgets

This package contains all of the widgets in this repo.

All of the widgets are on the same release schedule, that is to say, that we release all widgets at the same time. Minor releases may include new widgets and/or features, whereas patch releases may contain fixes to more than 1 widget.

To use a widget in your application, you will need to import each widget individually:

import Button from '@dojo/widgets/button' ;

Each widget module has a default export of the widget itself, as well as named exports for things such as properties specific to the widget:

import Button, { ButtonProperties } from '@dojo/widgets/button' ;

Because each widget is a separate module, when you create a release build of your application, you will only include the widgets that you have explicitly imported. This allows our dojo cli build tooling to make sure that the production build of your application only includes the widgets you use and is as small as possible.

Features

All widgets are supported in all evergreen browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, IE11+, and Safari) as well as popular mobile browsers (Mobile Safari, Chrome on Android).

All widgets are designed to be accessible. If custom ARIA semantics are required, widgets have an aria property that may be passed an object with custom aria-* attributes.

All widgets are fully themeable. Example themes are available in the @dojo/themes repository.

All widgets support internationalization ( i18n )

Widgets

Live examples of current widgets are available in the widget showcase.

Form widgets

Button

Calendar

Checkbox

CheckboxGroup

ComboBox

DateInput

EmailInput

FloatingActionButton

Form

Label

List

Listbox

NativeSelect

NumberInput

OutlinedButton

PasswordInput

Progress

Radio

RadioGroup

RaisedButton

RangeSlider

Select

Slider

Switch

TextArea

TextInput

TimePicker

Typeahead

Layout widgets

Accordion

Card

Header

HeaderCard

SlidePane

SplitPane

TabContainer

ThreeColumnLayout

TitlePane

TwoColumnLayout

Misc widgets

Avatar

BreadcrumbGroup

Chip

ChipTypeahead

ConstrainedInput

ContextMenu

ContextPopup

Grid

Dialog

GlobalEvent

Icon

LoadingIndicator

Pagination

Progress

Result

Snackbar

SpeedDial

TriggerPopup

Toolbar

Tooltip

Conventions

EventHandlers

You can register event handlers that get called when the corresponding events occur by passing the handlers into a widget's properties . The naming convention for event handlers is as follows:

if the parent of the widget has the power to decide if an event is successful, i.e. can cancel the event, then the child widget will call an event handler in the following format: onRequest[X] , e.g. for a close event, the event handler called by the child widget must be called onRequestClose Here the child widget is requesting that the close event take place.

for events that will occur regardless of child/parent interaction, then the Request naming convention is dropped:

on[X] , e.g. for a dismiss event, the event handler called by the child widget must be called onDismiss

Icons

We use font awesome for icons. Where a theme requires specific icons that are not part of the Font Awesome set, then those themes will ship their own icons.

Icon fonts are generated using IcoMoon. If a new icon is required, it is possible to upload the current dojoSelect.json from src/theme/fonts and then add new icons by selecting from the Font Awesome library. After selecting the new icons from the library, merge them down into the current icon set, then delete the rest of the Font Awesome icons that were added by IcoMoon. After this you can export and download them as a zip. Once downloaded you will also need to unzip them and replace the font files (svg, woff, ttf) in src/theme/fonts . Now download the new selection JSON file from the projects page of IcoMoon and replace the current dojoSelection.json file.

To make use of the new icons it is necessary to update the icon.m.css file in the theme folder with the new unicode icon like so:

.newIcon :before { content : "\f123" ; }

Where \f123 is the unicode character for the new icon. To check the new icon works you can render it in the src/widgets/examples/icon/Basic.tsx to make sure everything renders correctly.

There is an icon widget that aids in creating in proper semantics and provides type-checking for the type of icon.

Coding conventions

px vs. em - we specify font sizes in px . When creating a widget, spacing (margin, padding) should be specified using px unless the design calls for proportional spacing, in which case em can be used.

Z-index layering

Widgets adhere to a basic convention for using specific ranges of z-index values based on function and visual context. This convention is followed in both individual widget CSS and in the Dojo theme styles. These values can be overridden in a custom theme if necessary since no z-index values are set in fixed styles.

The range definitions are as follows:

0 - 100 : Any specific component layering, e.g. a caption over an image.

: Any specific component layering, e.g. a caption over an image. 100 - 200 : Fixed position elements. Fixed headers and footers are clear examples of fixed page elements, but it could also include a drag-and-drop element in a drag state.

: Fixed position elements. Fixed headers and footers are clear examples of fixed page elements, but it could also include a drag-and-drop element in a drag state. 200 - 300 : Partial-page overlays such as Slide panes.

: Partial-page overlays such as Slide panes. 300 - 400 : Full-page overlays such as Dialogs.

: Full-page overlays such as Dialogs. 400 - 500: Body level popups, tooltips and alerts.

How to customize a widget

There are many ways in which you can customize the behavior and appearance of Dojo widgets. See the core README for examples of how to customize the theme or a specific CSS class of a widget.

Or can you write your own widget that extends an official widget.

Extending widgets

Because all Dojo widgets are Classes, you can simply extend the Class to add or change its behavior.

export class MyWidget extends Button { ... }

Dojo widgets provide standard extension points to allow you to customize their behavior. For more details, please refer to the widget authoring system.

Individual widgets also provide certain types of extension points where applicable:

render* : Large render functions are split up into multiple smaller pieces that can be more easily overridden to create custom vdom.

: Large render functions are split up into multiple smaller pieces that can be more easily overridden to create custom vdom. getModifierClasses : Modify the array of conditionally applied classes like css.selected or css.disabled . Not all widgets include these extension points, and some have additional overridable methods.

Widget Variants

When writing a widget variant, ie. RaisedButton , you should ensure that you use theme.compose from the widget theme middleware. This allows your variant to interit css from it's base widget whilst allowing it to be themed separately.

How do I contribute?

We appreciate your interest! Please see the Dojo Meta Repository for the Contributing Guidelines and Style Guide.

Note that all changes to widgets should work with the dojo theme. To test this start the example page (instructions at Installation section) and select the dojo option at the top of the page.

Installation

To start working with this package, clone the repository and run npm install .

In order to build the project run npm run build .

Testing

Test cases MUST be written using Intern using the Object test interface and Assert assertion interface.

90% branch coverage MUST be provided for all code submitted to this repository, as reported by istanbul’s combined coverage results for all supported platforms.

To test locally in node run:

npm run test

Widget Examples

The Dojo widget examples application is located in src/examples .

To add a new example, create a directory that matches the directory name of the widget e.g. src/examples/src/widgets/text-input . Each widget must have an example called Basic.tsx and an entry in the src/examples/src/config.ts keyed by the name of the widget directory. The widget example should import widgets from @dojo/widgets and not via a relative import. It is very important that the config entry name (ie. text-input ) matches the folder name / css file name of the widget otherwise the doc build will fail.

{ 'text-input: { filename: ' index ', overview: { example: { module: BasicCheckbox, filename: ' Basic ' } }, examples: [ { title: ' The example title ', description: ' Optional example description ', module: OtherCheckbox, filename: ' Other ' } ] } }

filename: The name of the widget module, defaults to index

overview: The configuration for the basic example including the imported Basic module and the example filename (has to be 'Basic' )

examples: Additional examples for the widget, an array of configuration that specifies the title, description, module and example filename. To view the examples locally run npm run dev in the root directory and navigate to http://localhost:9999, this starts the examples in watch mode and should update widget module are changed. Note that you do not have to install dependencies in the src/examples project, this will result in an error.

Widget Documentation

The widget examples and documentation is automatically generated by the examples application when built with the docs feature flag set to true . The site relies on a few conventions in order to be able do this:

A widgets properties interface must be the name of the widget with a suffix of Properties , e.g. for text-input the properties interface would be TextInputProperties The widget properties must be exported to ensure they are visible in the generated widget documentation. All themeable styles must be added to the corresponding theme css module in src/theme and match the name of the widget directory e.g. text-input.m.css For properties description docs must be included inline above each property, e.g. All widgets must have a README.md file in their root directory.

interface ExampleProperties { foo: string ; bar: string ; }

To build the documentation run npm run build:docs and to build and serve the documentation in watch mode run npm run build:docs:dev

Running the examples on Codesandbox

The examples also run on Codesanbox, to run the examples on the master branch go to https://codesandbox.io/s/github/dojo/widgets/tree/master/src/examples. To run the examples for a specific user/branch/tag adjust the url as required.

Licensing information

© 2018 JS Foundation. New BSD license.