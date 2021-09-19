Dojo is a progressive framework for modern web applications built with TypeScript.

Visit us at dojo.io for documentation, tutorials, cookbooks, and other materials. This repository contains detailed information on the structure of Dojo, while dojo.io is focused on getting started with and learning Dojo.

Sub-packages within @dojo/framework

There are seven sub-packages that form the framework for building a Dojo application:

dojo/core - The foundational code of the Dojo framework

dojo/has - A feature detection library

dojo/i18n - A set of internationalization tooling

dojo/routing - A routing service to build web applications with

dojo/shim - Modules that provide fills of ES6+ functionality

dojo/stores - A lightweight state container

dojo/testing - A set of modules to help with testing Dojo

External packages

We have additional packages within the Dojo ecosystem to aid in quickly and easily creating Dojo apps:

dojo/interop - Interoperability with other frameworks (currently Dojo 1 Dijits and Redux)

dojo/loader - A TypeScript based AMD loader

dojo/themes - Collection of Dojo themes.

dojo/widgets - A set of rich UI elements

Dojo CLI

dojo/cli - Command Line Tooling for Dojo Applications

dojo/cli-build-app - A CLI command for building Dojo applications

dojo/cli-build-widget - A CLI command for building widgets

dojo/cli-create-app - Command for creating application boilerplates

dojo/cli-create-theme - Command for scaffolding a widget theme

dojo/cli-create-widget - Command for creating a widget template and all associated boilerplate

dojo/cli-test-intern - Command for testing projects with Intern

Support Packages

There are several packages which are designed to support the Dojo platform. Generally these packages are not directly used by end developers:

dojo/scripts - A package of scripts to aid with Dojo package development.

dojo/webpack-contrib - Specialized webpack loaders and plugins used by the Dojo toolchain.

Migrating Versions

Version 2.x to 3.x Migration Guide

See the v3 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 2.x to version 3.x.

Version 3.x to 4.x Migration Guide

See the v4 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 3.x to version 4.x.

Version 4.x to 5.x Migration Guide

See the v5 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 4.x to version 5.x.

Version 5.x to 6.x Migration Guide

See the v6 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 5.x to version 6.x.

Version 6.x to 7.x Migration Guide

See the v7 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 6.x to version 7.x.

Examples

We have added a repository of examples which have been built on Dojo. Those examples are available in the dojo/examples repository and are live at dojo.github.io/examples.

Guidelines and Style Guide

There are several documents that are relevant for contributing to Dojo.

Contributing Guidelines - Guidelines for contributing code (or documentation) to Dojo

Code Of Conduct - Guidelines for participation in all Dojo OSS communities.

Style Guide - The style guide for Dojo for packages that do not use prettier

tslint.json - The configuration file tslint that is used to validate Dojo code against

Dependent Technologies

While Dojo tries to provide a holistic set of tools to build web applications, there are several key technologies where we feel that Dojo would be better integrating and building upon versus building from the ground up.

In order to ensure that Dojo is a solid set of JavaScript tools and libraries, Dojo is built on TypeScript. This provides us with structural design time typing as well as an effective way to communicate the intent of the Dojo APIs. It also provides us the ability to adopt ES6+ syntax features but make distributables that will be backwards compatible to the target browsers for Dojo.

TypeScript and Dojo Compatibility Matrix

TypeScript and Dojo both iterate rapidly. In general Dojo strives for maximum compatibility, with a plan to periodically increase the minimum TypeScript version so we can begin relying on newer TypeScript features. Please review this list when using Dojo:

Dojo version TypeScript version (minimum) TypeScript version (maximum) 3.0 2.6.x 2.6.x 4.0 2.6.x 3.1.x 5.0 2.6.x 3.2.x 6.0 3.4.5 3.4.5 7.0 3.4.5 3.8.x

Licensing information

© 2020 OpenJS Foundation & contributors. New BSD license.