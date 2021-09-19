openbase logo
@dojo/framework

by dojo
8.0.0 (see all)

Dojo Framework. A Progressive Framework for Modern Web Apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

584

GitHub Stars

503

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

18

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@dojo/framework

Build Status codecov npm version Join the chat at https://discordapp.com/invite/M7yRngE

Dojo is a progressive framework for modern web applications built with TypeScript.

Visit us at dojo.io for documentation, tutorials, cookbooks, and other materials. This repository contains detailed information on the structure of Dojo, while dojo.io is focused on getting started with and learning Dojo.

Sub-packages within @dojo/framework

There are seven sub-packages that form the framework for building a Dojo application:

  • dojo/core - The foundational code of the Dojo framework
  • dojo/has - A feature detection library
  • dojo/i18n - A set of internationalization tooling
  • dojo/routing - A routing service to build web applications with
  • dojo/shim - Modules that provide fills of ES6+ functionality
  • dojo/stores - A lightweight state container
  • dojo/testing - A set of modules to help with testing Dojo

External packages

We have additional packages within the Dojo ecosystem to aid in quickly and easily creating Dojo apps:

Dojo CLI

Support Packages

There are several packages which are designed to support the Dojo platform. Generally these packages are not directly used by end developers:

  • dojo/scripts - A package of scripts to aid with Dojo package development.
  • dojo/webpack-contrib - Specialized webpack loaders and plugins used by the Dojo toolchain.

Migrating Versions

Version 2.x to 3.x Migration Guide

See the v3 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 2.x to version 3.x.

Version 3.x to 4.x Migration Guide

See the v4 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 3.x to version 4.x.

Version 4.x to 5.x Migration Guide

See the v5 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 4.x to version 5.x.

Version 5.x to 6.x Migration Guide

See the v6 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 5.x to version 6.x.

Version 6.x to 7.x Migration Guide

See the v7 migration guide for details on upgrading from version 6.x to version 7.x.

Examples

We have added a repository of examples which have been built on Dojo. Those examples are available in the dojo/examples repository and are live at dojo.github.io/examples.

Guidelines and Style Guide

There are several documents that are relevant for contributing to Dojo.

Dependent Technologies

While Dojo tries to provide a holistic set of tools to build web applications, there are several key technologies where we feel that Dojo would be better integrating and building upon versus building from the ground up.

In order to ensure that Dojo is a solid set of JavaScript tools and libraries, Dojo is built on TypeScript. This provides us with structural design time typing as well as an effective way to communicate the intent of the Dojo APIs. It also provides us the ability to adopt ES6+ syntax features but make distributables that will be backwards compatible to the target browsers for Dojo.

TypeScript and Dojo Compatibility Matrix

TypeScript and Dojo both iterate rapidly. In general Dojo strives for maximum compatibility, with a plan to periodically increase the minimum TypeScript version so we can begin relying on newer TypeScript features. Please review this list when using Dojo:

Dojo versionTypeScript version (minimum)TypeScript version (maximum)
3.02.6.x2.6.x
4.02.6.x3.1.x
5.02.6.x3.2.x
6.03.4.53.4.5
7.03.4.53.8.x

Licensing information

© 2020 OpenJS Foundation & contributors. New BSD license.

