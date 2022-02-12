Docusaurus

We are working hard on Docusaurus v2. If you are new to Docusaurus, try using the new version instead of v1. See the Docusaurus v2 website for more details.

Docusaurus v1 doc is available at v1.docusaurus.io and code is available on branch docusaurus-v1

Introduction

Docusaurus is a project for building, deploying, and maintaining open source project websites easily.

Short on time? Check out our 5-minute tutorial ⏱️!

Tip: use docusaurus.new to test Docusaurus immediately in a playground.

Simple to Start

Docusaurus is built in a way so that it can get running in as little time as possible. We've built Docusaurus to handle the website build process so you can focus on your project.

Localizable

Docusaurus ships with localization support via CrowdIn. Empower and grow your international community by translating your documentation.

Customizable

While Docusaurus ships with the key pages and sections you need to get started, including a home page, a docs section, a blog, and additional support pages, it is also customizable as well to ensure you have a site that is uniquely yours.

Installation

Use the initialization cli to create your site:

npm init docusaurus@latest [name] [template]

Example:

npm init docusaurus@latest my-website classic

Contributing

We've released Docusaurus because it helps us better scale and supports the many OSS projects at Facebook. We hope that other organizations can benefit from the project. We are thankful for any contributions from the community.

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Docusaurus.

Beginner-friendly bugs

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of beginner-friendly bugs that might contain smaller issues to tackle first. This is a great place to get started.

We have a few channels for contact:

Discord: #general for those using Docusaurus. #contributors for those wanting to contribute to the Docusaurus core.

@docusaurus on Twitter

GitHub Issues

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

Docusaurus is MIT licensed.

The Docusaurus documentation (e.g., .md files in the /docs folder) is Creative Commons licensed.

