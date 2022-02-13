DocSearch crawls your documentation, pushes the content to an Algolia index and provides a dropdown search experience on your website.

Usage

Don't have your Algolia credentials yet? Apply to DocSearch!

JavaScript

Installation

yarn add @docsearch/js@alpha npm install @docsearch/js@alpha

If you don’t want to use a package manager, you can use a standalone endpoint:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@docsearch/js@alpha" > </ script >

Get started

To get started, you need a container for your DocSearch component to go in. If you don’t have one already, you can insert one into your markup:

< div id = "docsearch" > </ div >

Then, insert DocSearch into it by calling the docsearch function and providing the container. It can be a CSS selector or an Element.

Make sure to provide a container (for example, a div ), not an input . DocSearch generates a fully accessible search box for you.

import docsearch from '@docsearch/js' ; import '@docsearch/css' ; docsearch({ container : '#docsearch' , appId : 'YOUR_APP_ID' , indexName : 'YOUR_INDEX_NAME' , apiKey : 'YOUR_SEARCH_API_KEY' , });

React

Installation

yarn add @docsearch/react@alpha npm install @docsearch/react@alpha

If you don’t want to use a package manager, you can use a standalone endpoint:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@docsearch/react@alpha" > </ script >

Get started

DocSearch generates a fully accessible search box for you.

import { DocSearch } from '@docsearch/react' ; import '@docsearch/css' ; function App ( ) { return ( < DocSearch appId = "YOUR_APP_ID" indexName = "YOUR_INDEX_NAME" apiKey = "YOUR_SEARCH_API_KEY" /> ); } export default App;

Styling

License

MIT