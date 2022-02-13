The easiest way to add search to your documentation – for free.
DocSearch crawls your documentation, pushes the content to an Algolia index and provides a dropdown search experience on your website.
Don't have your Algolia credentials yet? Apply to DocSearch!
yarn add @docsearch/js@alpha
# or
npm install @docsearch/js@alpha
If you don’t want to use a package manager, you can use a standalone endpoint:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@docsearch/js@alpha"></script>
To get started, you need a
container for your DocSearch component to go in. If you don’t have one already, you can insert one into your markup:
<div id="docsearch"></div>
Then, insert DocSearch into it by calling the
docsearch function and providing the container. It can be a CSS selector or an Element.
Make sure to provide a
container (for example, a
div), not an
input. DocSearch generates a fully accessible search box for you.
import docsearch from '@docsearch/js';
import '@docsearch/css';
docsearch({
container: '#docsearch',
appId: 'YOUR_APP_ID',
indexName: 'YOUR_INDEX_NAME',
apiKey: 'YOUR_SEARCH_API_KEY',
});
yarn add @docsearch/react@alpha
# or
npm install @docsearch/react@alpha
If you don’t want to use a package manager, you can use a standalone endpoint:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@docsearch/react@alpha"></script>
DocSearch generates a fully accessible search box for you.
import { DocSearch } from '@docsearch/react';
import '@docsearch/css';
function App() {
return (
<DocSearch
appId="YOUR_APP_ID"
indexName="YOUR_INDEX_NAME"
apiKey="YOUR_SEARCH_API_KEY"
/>
);
}
export default App;
