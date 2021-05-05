React Draft Wysiwyg

A Wysiwyg editor built using ReactJS and DraftJS libraries. Demo Page.

Features

Configurable toolbar with option to add/remove controls.

Option to change the order of the controls in the toolbar.

Option to add custom controls to the toolbar.

Option to change styles and icons in the toolbar.

Option to show toolbar only when editor is focused.

Support for inline styles: Bold, Italic, Underline, StrikeThrough, Code, Subscript, Superscript.

Support for block types: Paragraph, H1 - H6, Blockquote, Code.

Support for setting font-size and font-family.

Support for ordered / unordered lists and indenting.

Support for text-alignment.

Support for coloring text or background.

Support for adding / editing links

Choice of more than 150 emojis.

Support for mentions.

Support for hashtags.

Support for adding / uploading images.

Support for aligning images, setting height, width.

Support for Embedded links, flexibility to set height and width.

Option provided to remove added styling.

Option of undo and redo.

Configurable behavior for RTL and Spellcheck.

Support for placeholder.

Support for WAI-ARIA Support attributes

Using editor as controlled or un-controlled React component.

Support to convert Editor Content to HTML, JSON, Markdown.

Support to convert the HTML generated by the editor back to editor content.

Support for internationalization.

Installing

The package can be installed from npm react-draft-wysiwyg

$ npm install

Getting started

Editor can be used as simple React Component:

import { Editor } from "react-draft-wysiwyg" ; import "react-draft-wysiwyg/dist/react-draft-wysiwyg.css" ; < Editor editorState = {editorState} toolbarClassName = "toolbarClassName" wrapperClassName = "wrapperClassName" editorClassName = "editorClassName" onEditorStateChange = {this.onEditorStateChange} /> ;

Docs

For more documentation check here.

Questions Discussions

For discussions join public channel #rd_wysiwyg in DraftJS Slack Organization.

Fund

You can fund project at Patreon.

Thanks

Original motivation and sponsorship for this work came from iPaoo. I am thankful to them for allowing the Editor to be open-sourced.

License

MIT.