Docgeni
A modern, powerful and out of the box documentation generator for Angular components lib and markdown docs.
English | 中文文档
full and
lite) and multiple themes(
default and
angular) support
Get started with Docgeni, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
|
PingCode
|
Worktile
|
ngx-planet
Show the world you're using docgeni? Add a README badge to show it via:
[![docgeni](https://img.shields.io/badge/docs%20by-docgeni-348fe4)](https://github.com/docgeni/docgeni)
|@docgeni/*
|@angular/*
|Description
|<0.5.x
|>=9.0 <=13.0
|-
|>0.5.x
|>=10.0 <=13.0
|-
|1.0.x
|>=10.0 <=13.0
|-
|1.1.x
|>=10.0 <=13.0
|-
yarn // install dependencies for all packages
yarn start // build docs, watch docs change and start site project
yarn build // build all packages
yarn build-deps // build all deps packages
yarn build:docs // build docs & site project
yarn test // run test cases
|Package
|Version
|Links
@docgeni/cli
@docgeni/core
@docgeni/toolkit
@docgeni/template