@docgeni/core

by docgeni
1.1.4 (see all)

📖 A modern, powerful and out of the box documentation generator for Angular components lib and markdown docs.（现代化的、强大的、开箱即用的 Angular 组件文档生成工具）

Readme

Docgeni

A modern, powerful and out of the box documentation generator for Angular components lib and markdown docs.

docgeni CircleCI Coverage Status npm (scoped) npm npm

English | 中文文档

✨ Features

  • 📦 Out of the box, let you quickly open the document writing and component development
  • 🏡 Independent angular component preview experience, including: component overview, examples, and API
  • 📋 Extend the markdown syntax and import examples directly into the document
  • 💻 Multi-language support
  • 🎨 Two modes(full and lite) and multiple themes(default and angular) support
  • 🚀 Powerful customization site ability (HTML, Browser support, Assets ...)

📖 Documentation

Get started with Docgeni, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Who are using Docgeni?


PingCode
Worktile
ngx-planet

☘️ Badge

Show the world you're using docgeni? Add a README badge to show it via: 

[![docgeni](https://img.shields.io/badge/docs%20by-docgeni-348fe4)](https://github.com/docgeni/docgeni)

docgeni

🎉 Versions

@docgeni/*@angular/*Description
<0.5.x>=9.0 <=13.0-
>0.5.x>=10.0 <=13.0-
1.0.x>=10.0 <=13.0-
1.1.x>=10.0 <=13.0-

💻 Development

yarn   // install dependencies for all packages

yarn start              // build docs, watch docs change and start site project
yarn build              // build all packages
yarn build-deps         // build all deps packages
yarn build:docs         // build docs & site project

yarn test               // run test cases

💼 Packages

PackageVersionLinks
@docgeni/clilatestREADME
@docgeni/corelatestREADME
@docgeni/toolkitlatestREADME
@docgeni/templatelatestREADME

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE

