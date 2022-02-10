Docgeni

A modern, powerful and out of the box documentation generator for Angular components lib and markdown docs.

English | 中文文档

✨ Features

📦 Out of the box, let you quickly open the document writing and component development

🏡 Independent angular component preview experience, including: component overview, examples, and API

📋 Extend the markdown syntax and import examples directly into the document

💻 Multi-language support

🎨 Two modes( full and lite ) and multiple themes( default and angular ) support

and ) and multiple themes( and ) support 🚀 Powerful customization site ability (HTML, Browser support, Assets ...)

📖 Documentation

Get started with Docgeni, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Who are using Docgeni?

☘️ Badge

Show the world you're using docgeni? Add a README badge to show it via:

[![docgeni](https:

🎉 Versions

@docgeni/* @angular/* Description <0.5.x >=9.0 <=13.0 - >0.5.x >=10.0 <=13.0 - 1.0.x >=10.0 <=13.0 - 1.1.x >=10.0 <=13.0 -

💻 Development

yarn // install dependencies for all packages

yarn start // build docs, watch docs change and start site project yarn build // build all packages yarn build-deps // build all deps packages yarn build:docs // build docs & site project yarn test // run test cases

💼 Packages

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE