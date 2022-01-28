openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emb

@docfy/ember

by Josemar Luedke
0.4.4 (see all)

Build fully personalized documentation sites; write content and demos in Markdown.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

509

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Docfy Logo

Build Status GitHub license

Docfy is a modular JavaScript tool to help build documentation sites. Its core has all the essential features to help you create a full-featured docs app while writing all your content in Markdown.

Documentation

Visit docfy.dev to read the docs and see live demos.

Usage

Core

The example below uses TypeScript.

import Docfy from '@docfy/core';
import path from 'path';
import hbs from 'remark-hbs';
import autolinkHeadings from 'remark-autolink-headings';

const projectRoot = '../tests/__fixtures__/monorepo/';
const root = path.resolve(__dirname, projectRoot);

(async function (): Promise<void> {
  const docfy = new Docfy({
    remarkPlugins: [[autolinkHeadings, { behavior: 'append' }], hbs]
  });

  const docs = await docfy.run([
    {
      root,
      urlPrefix: 'docs',
      urlSchema: 'manual',
      pattern: '**/*.md'
    }
  ]);

  console.log(docs);
})();

Compatibility

  • Node.js v12 or above

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings0 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 28, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Set up a docs site for a opensource library and had a good time doing it with Docfy! Had to file a few issues since it was pretty new, but the maintainer was responsive and fixed issues and helped me in discord with any issues I had. Great option for building opensource docs sites with Ember!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial