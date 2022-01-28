Docfy is a modular JavaScript tool to help build documentation sites. Its core has all the essential features to help you create a full-featured docs app while writing all your content in Markdown.
Visit docfy.dev to read the docs and see live demos.
The example below uses TypeScript.
import Docfy from '@docfy/core';
import path from 'path';
import hbs from 'remark-hbs';
import autolinkHeadings from 'remark-autolink-headings';
const projectRoot = '../tests/__fixtures__/monorepo/';
const root = path.resolve(__dirname, projectRoot);
(async function (): Promise<void> {
const docfy = new Docfy({
remarkPlugins: [[autolinkHeadings, { behavior: 'append' }], hbs]
});
const docs = await docfy.run([
{
root,
urlPrefix: 'docs',
urlSchema: 'manual',
pattern: '**/*.md'
}
]);
console.log(docs);
})();
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Set up a docs site for a opensource library and had a good time doing it with Docfy! Had to file a few issues since it was pretty new, but the maintainer was responsive and fixed issues and helped me in discord with any issues I had. Great option for building opensource docs sites with Ember!