openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@docfy/core

by Josemar Luedke
0.4.4 (see all)

Build fully personalized documentation sites; write content and demos in Markdown.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

473

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Docfy Logo

Build Status GitHub license

Docfy is a modular JavaScript tool to help build documentation sites. Its core has all the essential features to help you create a full-featured docs app while writing all your content in Markdown.

Documentation

Visit docfy.dev to read the docs and see live demos.

Usage

Core

The example below uses TypeScript.

import Docfy from '@docfy/core';
import path from 'path';
import hbs from 'remark-hbs';
import autolinkHeadings from 'remark-autolink-headings';

const projectRoot = '../tests/__fixtures__/monorepo/';
const root = path.resolve(__dirname, projectRoot);

(async function (): Promise<void> {
  const docfy = new Docfy({
    remarkPlugins: [[autolinkHeadings, { behavior: 'append' }], hbs]
  });

  const docs = await docfy.run([
    {
      root,
      urlPrefix: 'docs',
      urlSchema: 'manual',
      pattern: '**/*.md'
    }
  ]);

  console.log(docs);
})();

Compatibility

  • Node.js v12 or above

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial