Docfy is a modular JavaScript tool to help build documentation sites. Its core has all the essential features to help you create a full-featured docs app while writing all your content in Markdown.

Documentation

Visit docfy.dev to read the docs and see live demos.

Usage

Core

The example below uses TypeScript.

import Docfy from '@docfy/core' ; import path from 'path' ; import hbs from 'remark-hbs' ; import autolinkHeadings from 'remark-autolink-headings' ; const projectRoot = '../tests/__fixtures__/monorepo/' ; const root = path.resolve(__dirname, projectRoot); ( async function ( ): Promise < void > { const docfy = new Docfy({ remarkPlugins: [[autolinkHeadings, { behavior: 'append' }], hbs] }); const docs = await docfy.run([ { root, urlPrefix: 'docs' , urlSchema: 'manual' , pattern: '**/*.md' } ]); console .log(docs); })();

Compatibility

Node.js v12 or above

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.