openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sus

@doabit/semantic-ui-sass

by Sean Deng
2.4.5 (see all)

Semantic UI, converted to Sass and ready to drop into Rails & Compass.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Semantic UI for Sass

semantic-ui-sass is an Sass-powered version of Semantic UI and ready to drop into Rails, Compass, or Sprockets.

Build Status

NOTE

The gem only has default theme.

Installation and Usage

gem 'semantic-ui-sass'

bundle install and restart your server to make the files available through the pipeline.

semantic-ui-sass with Rails or Sprockets

CSS

Import Semantic in an SCSS file (for example, application.css.scss) to get all of Semantic's styles

@import 'semantic-ui';

You can also include modules

@import 'semantic-ui/collections/menu';

Custom font

$font-url: 'http://fonts.useso.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin';
@import 'semantic-ui';

Skip font loading

$import-google-fonts: false;
@import 'semantic-ui';

Custom font family

$font-family: 'custom-font-family';
@import 'semantic-ui';

Skip use of custom scrollbars

$use-custom-scrollbars: false;
@import 'semantic-ui';

All variables, you can custom any of that

Fonts:

$font-name: 'Lato' !default;
$font-family: $font-name, 'Helvetica Neue', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif !default;
$font-url: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin,latin-ext' !default;
$import-google-fonts: true !default;

Scrollbars:

$use-custom-scrollbars: true !default;

Breakpoints:

$mobile-breakpoint: 320px !default;
$tablet-breakpoint: 768px !default;
$computer-breakpoint: 992px !default;
$large-monitor-breakpoint: 1200px !default;
$widescreen-monitor-breakpoint: 1920px !default;

Javascripts

Ruby on Rails Version 5

We have a helper that includes all Semantic javascripts. Put this in your Javascript manifest (usually in application.js) to

// Loads all Semantic javascripts
//= require semantic-ui

You can also load individual modules, provided you also require any dependencies.

//= require semantic-ui/modal
//= require semantic-ui/dropdown

Ruby on Rails Version 6+ with webpacker

Add packages with yarn:

yarn add jquery popper.js @doabit/semantic-ui-sass

In config/webpack/environment.js add the following:

const webpack = require('webpack')

environment.plugins.append(
  'Provide',
  new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    $: 'jquery',
    jQuery: 'jquery',
    Popper: ['popper.js', 'default']
  })
)

In app/javascript/packs/application.js add the following:

import '@doabit/semantic-ui-sass'

If you use webpacker to import stylesheet, you should add

import '@doabit/semantic-ui-sass/src/scss/semantic-ui.scss'

Rails6 webpacker demo

semantic-ui-sass with Compass

New project

Install the gem and create a new project using the gem.

gem install semantic-ui-sass
compass create compass-project -r semantic-ui-sass --using semantic-ui

This will sort a few things out:

  • You'll get a starting styles.scss
  • You'll get a compiled stylesheet compiled & ready to drop into your application
  • We'll also copy the Semantic javascripts & images & fonts into their respective folders for you

Existing project

Install the gem, add the require statement to the top of your configuration file, and install the extension.

gem install semantic-ui-sass

# In config.rb
require 'semantic-ui-sass'

compass install semantic-ui

NOTE

When using compass, you should visit file in local server, eg http://localhost:3000/index.html, rather than file:///Users/doabit/demo/index.html

Rails Helpers

Add breadcrumbs helper <%= semantic_breadcrumbs %> to your layout.

class ApplicationController
  semantic_breadcrumb :index, :root_path
end

class ExamplesController < ApplicationController
  semantic_breadcrumb :index, :examples_path

  def index
  end

  def show
    @example = Example.find params[:id]
    semantic_breadcrumb @example.name, example_path(@example)
    # semantic_breadcrumb :show, example_path(@example)
  end
end

Flash helper

Add flash helper <%= semantic_flash %> to your layout

Icon helper

semantic_icon('add')
# => <i class="add icon"></i>
semantic_icon(:add)
# => <i class="add icon"></i>
semantic_icon('add sign')
# => <i class="add sign icon"></i>
semantic_icon('add', 'sign')
# => <i class="add sign icon"></i>
semantic_icon(:add, :sign)
# => <i class="add sign icon"></i>
semantic_icon('add', id: 'id')
# => <i class="add icon" id="id"></i>

TODO

  • Add global variables
  • Add rails helpers like render_flash?

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial