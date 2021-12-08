Semantic UI for Sass

semantic-ui-sass is an Sass-powered version of Semantic UI and ready to drop into Rails, Compass, or Sprockets.

NOTE

The gem only has default theme.

Installation and Usage

gem 'semantic-ui-sass'

bundle install and restart your server to make the files available through the pipeline.

semantic-ui-sass with Rails or Sprockets

CSS

Import Semantic in an SCSS file (for example, application.css.scss ) to get all of Semantic's styles

@ import 'semantic-ui' ;

You can also include modules

@ import 'semantic-ui/collections/menu' ;

Custom font

$ font-url : ' http :// fonts .useso .com / css ? family = Lato :400 ,700,400 italic ,700 italic & subset = latin '; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Skip font loading

$ import-google-fonts : false ; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Custom font family

$ font-family : ' custom-font-family '; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Skip use of custom scrollbars

$ use-custom-scrollbars : false ; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

All variables, you can custom any of that

Fonts:

$ font-name : ' Lato ' ! default ; $ font-family : $ font-name , ' Helvetica Neue ', Arial , Helvetica , sans-serif ! default ; $ font-url : ' https :// fonts .googleapis .com / css ? family = Lato :400 ,700,400 italic ,700 italic & subset = latin , latin-ext ' ! default ; $ import-google-fonts : true ! default ;

Scrollbars:

$ use-custom-scrollbars : true ! default ;

Breakpoints:

$ mobile-breakpoint : 320 px ! default ; $ tablet-breakpoint : 768 px ! default ; $ computer-breakpoint : 992 px ! default ; $ large-monitor-breakpoint : 1200 px ! default ; $ widescreen-monitor-breakpoint : 1920 px ! default ;

Javascripts

Ruby on Rails Version 5

We have a helper that includes all Semantic javascripts. Put this in your Javascript manifest (usually in application.js ) to

You can also load individual modules, provided you also require any dependencies.

Ruby on Rails Version 6+ with webpacker

Add packages with yarn:

yarn add jquery popper.js @doabit/semantic-ui-sass

In config/webpack/environment.js add the following:

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) environment.plugins.append( 'Provide' , new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $ : 'jquery' , jQuery : 'jquery' , Popper : [ 'popper.js' , 'default' ] }) )

In app/javascript/packs/application.js add the following:

import '@doabit/semantic-ui-sass'

If you use webpacker to import stylesheet, you should add

import '@doabit/semantic-ui-sass/src/scss/semantic-ui.scss'

Rails6 webpacker demo

semantic-ui-sass with Compass

New project

Install the gem and create a new project using the gem.

gem install semantic-ui-sass compass create compass-project -r semantic-ui-sass --using semantic-ui

This will sort a few things out:

You'll get a starting styles.scss

You'll get a compiled stylesheet compiled & ready to drop into your application

We'll also copy the Semantic javascripts & images & fonts into their respective folders for you

Existing project

Install the gem, add the require statement to the top of your configuration file, and install the extension.

gem install semantic-ui-sass

require 'semantic-ui-sass'

compass install semantic-ui

NOTE

When using compass, you should visit file in local server, eg http://localhost:3000/index.html , rather than file:///Users/doabit/demo/index.html

Rails Helpers

Add breadcrumbs helper <%= semantic_breadcrumbs %> to your layout.

class ApplicationController semantic_breadcrumb :index , :root_path end

class ExamplesController < ApplicationController semantic_breadcrumb :index , :examples_path def index end def show @example = Example.find params[ :id ] semantic_breadcrumb @example.name, example_path(@example) end end

Flash helper

Add flash helper <%= semantic_flash %> to your layout

Icon helper

semantic_icon( 'add' ) semantic_icon( :add ) semantic_icon( 'add sign' ) semantic_icon( 'add' , 'sign' ) semantic_icon( :add , :sign ) semantic_icon( 'add' , id: 'id' )

TODO

Add global variables

Add rails helpers like render_flash ?

Contributing