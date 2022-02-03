DNA • Progressive Web Components
DNA is a view library with first class support for reactive and functional Web Components. No polyfills are required: DNA uses its template engine to handle Custom Elements life cycle, resulting more efficient, reliable and light.
DNA does not introduce any custom pattern for Component definitions, since it is based on the standard Custom Elements specifications, so the life cycle is almost the same, with some helper methods.
In order to be fast, predictive and easier to install, DNA uses a custom template engine. Components automatically re-render when the state change and only the necessary patches are applied to the DOM tree thanks to an in-place diffing algorithm.
If you are familiar with JSX, you can write your templates using the React syntax, but if you prefer to use standard JavaScript you can also use template strings to avoid the build step in your workflow.
DNA comes with a lot of features in a very small package. You can use
<slot> elements like in Shadow DOM contexts, observe properties changes and delegate events. It can also resolve
Promises and pipe
Observables directly in the template.
Tests are run against all ever green browsers, Internet Explorer and old Safari versions. DNA itself does not require any polyfill and it is distribute as ES6 module (with untranspiled classes and
async/
await statements), but some Babel helpers if you want to use decorators need support for
Symbol,
Object.assign and
Array.prototype.find. Also, a polyfill for
Promise is required in IE11 if you are using async methods or the registry's
whenDefined method.
Usage via unpkg.com as ES6 module:
import { Component, customElements, html, ... } from 'https://unpkg.com/@chialab/dna?module';
Install via NPM:
$ npm i @chialab/dna
$ yarn add @chialab/dna
import { Component, customElements, html, ... } from '@chialab/dna';
This is an example of a Component defined via DNA. Please refer to the documentation for more examples and cases of use.
Define the component (TypeScript)
import { Component, customElement, html, property, listen } from '@chialab/dna';
@customElement('hello-world')
class HelloWorld extends Component {
// define an observed property
@property() name = '';
render() {
return html`
<input name="firstName" value="${this.name}" />
<h1>Hello ${this.name || 'World'}!</h1>
`;
}
// delegate an event
@listen('change', 'input[name="firstName"]')
private onChange(event: Event, target: HTMLInputElement) {
this.name = target.value;
}
}
Define the component (JavaScript)
import { Component, customElement, html, property, listen } from '@chialab/dna';
@customElement('hello-world')
class HelloWorld extends Component {
static get properties() {
return {
// define an observed property
name: {
type: String,
defaultValue: '',
},
};
}
static get listeners() {
return {
// delegate an event
'change input[name="firstName"]': function(event, target) {
this.name = target.value;
}
};
}
render() {
return html`
<input name="firstName" value="${this.name}" />
<h1>Hello ${this.name || 'World'}!</h1>
`;
}
}
Then use the element in your HTML:
<hello-world></hello-world>
Install the dependencies and run the
build script:
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
This will generate the the ESM bundles in the
dist folder, as well as the declaration files.
Run the
test script:
$ yarn test
The
release script uses Semantic Release to update package version, create a Github release and publish to the NPM registry.
An environment variable named
GH_TOKEN with a generated Github Access Token needs to be defined in a local
.env file.
$ echo 'export GH_TOKEN="abcxyz"' > .env
Now you are ready to run the
release command:
$ yarn release
DNA is released under the MIT license.