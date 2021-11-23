Vue Flow Form

Create conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.

Starting with v2.0.0, Vue Flow Form has migrated from Vue 2 to Vue 3. If you're looking for README for Vue Flow Form v1.1.7, which works with Vue 2, check it out here.

Live Demos

Project Documentation

Example Project

Requirements:

Node.js version 10.0.0 or above (12.0.0+ recommended)

npm version 5+ (or yarn version 1.16+)

Git

After checking the prerequisites, follow these simple steps to install and use Vue Form:

clone the repo git clone https://github.com/ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form.git myproject go into app 's directory and install dependencies: cd myproject

If you use npm:

npm install serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default. npm run serve build for production npm run build

If you use yarn:

yarn install serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default. yarn serve build for production yarn build

Made with Vue.js

Usage as npm Package

If you don't already have an existing Vue project, the easiest way to create one is to use Vue CLI:

(For issues with Vue 3.13 and CLI 4 check here)

npm install -g @vue/cli OR yarn global add @vue/cli

And then create a project (refer to Vue CLI documentation and issue tracker for potential problems on Windows):

vue create my-project cd my-project

To add Vue Flow Form as a dependency to your Vue project, use the following:

npm install @ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form --save

And then in your App.vue file:

< template > < flow-form v-bind:questions = "questions" v-bind:language = "language" /> </ template > < script > import { FlowForm, QuestionModel, QuestionType, ChoiceOption, LanguageModel } from '@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form' export default { name : 'example' , components : { FlowForm }, data() { return { language : new LanguageModel({ }), questions : [ new QuestionModel({ title : 'Question' , type : QuestionType.MultipleChoice, options : [ new ChoiceOption({ label : 'Answer' }) ] }) ] } } } </ script > < style > @ import '~@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form/dist/vue-flow-form.css' ; @ import '~@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form/dist/vue-flow-form.theme-minimal.css' ; </ style >

Usage with Plain JavaScript via CDN

HTML:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form@2.2.1" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form@2.2.1/dist/vue-flow-form.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form@2.2.1/dist/vue-flow-form.theme-minimal.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Poppins:wght@300;400;900&display=swap" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "app.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

JavaScript (content of app.js):

var app = Vue.createApp({ el : '#app' , template : '<flow-form v-bind:questions="questions" v-bind:language="language" />' , data : function ( ) { return { language : new VueFlowForm.LanguageModel({ }), questions : [ new VueFlowForm.QuestionModel({ title : 'Question' , type : VueFlowForm.QuestionType.MultipleChoice, options : [ new VueFlowForm.ChoiceOption({ label : 'Answer' }) ] }) ] } } }).component( 'FlowForm' , VueFlowForm.FlowForm); const vm = app.mount( '#app' );

Changelog

Changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay in Touch

License

MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2020 - present, DITDOT Ltd.