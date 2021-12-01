A set of utilities that extend the use of JSON. Designed to be fast and memory efficient
Features:
parseChunked() – Parse JSON that comes by chunks (e.g. FS readable stream or fetch response stream)
stringifyStream() – Stringify stream (Node.js)
stringifyInfo() – Get estimated size and other facts of JSON.stringify() without converting a value to string
npm install @discoveryjs/json-ext
Works the same as
JSON.parse() but takes
chunkEmitter instead of string and returns Promise.
NOTE:
reviverparameter is not supported yet, but will be added in next releases. NOTE: WHATWG streams aren't supported yet
When to use:
JSON.parse() needs to receive the entire JSON before parsing it. With
parseChunked() you may parse JSON as first bytes of it comes. This approach helps to avoid storing a huge string in the memory at a single time point and following GC.
Usage:
const { parseChunked } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
// as a regular Promise
parseChunked(chunkEmitter)
.then(data => {
/* data is parsed JSON */
});
// using await (keep in mind that not every runtime has a support for top level await)
const data = await parseChunked(chunkEmitter);
Parameter
chunkEmitter can be:
ReadableStream (Node.js only)
const fs = require('fs');
const { parseChunked } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
parseChunked(fs.createReadStream('path/to/file.json'))
string,
Uint8Array or
Buffer (Node.js only):
const { parseChunked } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
const encoder = new TextEncoder();
// generator
parseChunked(function*() {
yield '{ "hello":';
yield Buffer.from(' "wor'); // Node.js only
yield encoder.encode('ld" }'); // returns Uint8Array(5) [ 108, 100, 34, 32, 125 ]
});
// async generator
parseChunked(async function*() {
for await (const chunk of someAsyncSource) {
yield chunk;
}
});
// function that returns iterable
parseChunked(() => ['{ "hello":', ' "world"}'])
Using with fetch():
async function loadData(url) {
const response = await fetch(url);
const reader = response.body.getReader();
return parseChunked(async function*() {
while (true) {
const { done, value } = await reader.read();
if (done) {
break;
}
yield value;
}
});
}
loadData('https://example.com/data.json')
.then(data => {
/* data is parsed JSON */
})
Works the same as
JSON.stringify(), but returns an instance of
ReadableStream instead of string.
NOTE: WHATWG Streams aren't supported yet, so function available for Node.js only for now
Departs from JSON.stringify():
null when
JSON.stringify() returns
undefined (since streams may not emit
undefined)
When to use:
JSON.stringify() needs to generate the entire JSON before send or write it to somewhere. With
stringifyStream() you may send a result to somewhere as first bytes of the result appears. This approach helps to avoid storing a huge string in the memory at a single time point.
Usage:
const { stringifyStream } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
// handle events
stringifyStream(data)
.on('data', chunk => console.log(chunk))
.on('error', error => consold.error(error))
.on('finish', () => console.log('DONE!'));
// pipe into a stream
stringifyStream(data)
.pipe(writableStream);
Using Promise or ReadableStream in serializing object:
const fs = require('fs');
const { stringifyStream } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
// output will be
// {"name":"example","willSerializeResolvedValue":42,"fromFile":[1, 2, 3],"at":{"any":{"level":"promise!"}}}
stringifyStream({
name: 'example',
willSerializeResolvedValue: Promise.resolve(42),
fromFile: fs.createReadStream('path/to/file.json'), // support file content is "[1, 2, 3]", it'll be inserted as it
at: {
any: {
level: new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve('promise!'), 100))
}
}
})
// in case several async requests are used in object, it's prefered
// to put fastest requests first, because in this case
stringifyStream({
foo: fetch('http://example.com/request_takes_2s').then(req => req.json()),
bar: fetch('http://example.com/request_takes_5s').then(req => req.json())
});
Using with
WritableStream (Node.js only):
const fs = require('fs');
const { stringifyStream } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
// pipe into a console
stringifyStream(data)
.pipe(process.stdout);
// pipe into a file
stringifyStream(data)
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('path/to/file.json'));
// wrapping into a Promise
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
stringifyStream(data)
.on('error', reject)
.pipe(stream)
.on('error', reject)
.on('finish', resolve);
});
value,
replacer and
space arguments are the same as for
JSON.stringify().
Result is an object:
{
minLength: Number, // minimal bytes when values is stringified
circular: [...], // list of circular references
duplicate: [...], // list of objects that occur more than once
async: [...] // list of async values, i.e. promises and streams
}
Example:
const { stringifyInfo } = require('@discoveryjs/json-ext');
console.log(
stringifyInfo({ test: true }).minLength
);
// > 13
// that equals '{"test":true}'.length
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Collect async values (promises and streams) or not.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Stop collecting info for a value or not whenever circular reference is found. Setting option to
true allows to find all circular references.
The version of library, e.g.
"0.3.1".
MIT