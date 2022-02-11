Discovery

Hackable JSON discovery tool

Documentation in progress...

Articles

Examples of usage

Related projects

Discovery CLI – CLI tools to serve & build projects based on Discovery.js

JsonDiscovery – Chrome/Firefox browser extension built on Discovery which allows to discover a JSON document and make reports

Jora – data query language

Jora CLI – a tool to process JSON data using Jora in command line interface

Plugins

Install

> npm install @ discoveryjs / discovery

Base concepts

Model goes through data->prepare->render chain. Data can be modified with prepare function and rendered by various views and its combinations.

View is a function(el, config, data, context) where:

el - DOM-element in which view will be rendered

- DOM-element in which view will be rendered config - configuration of view

- configuration of view data - data to render

- data to render context - contains of model data, metaifo (createdAt, etc), router (optional), any user defined or view defined additional data

Page is a root view function(el, data, context). Similar to view it has all of its arguments except config.

Page

To define a page you should call discovery.page.define(pageId, render(el, data, context), options) where:

pageId - unique page identifier

- unique page identifier render - page render function described above

- page render function described above options - object with options: reuseEl - do not clear container before render page (skiped for first render or pageId change) init - invokes on first page render or pageId change keepScrollOffset - dont scroll to page top if pageId didn't changed since last page render encodeParams decodeParams

- object with options:

Other handy methods for working with page:

discovery.renderPage()

discovery.setPage(pageId, pageRef, renderParam) , discovery.setPageParams(renderParams) triggers renderPage()

, triggers discovery.getPageContext() gets context of page

Special pages

There are some built-in special pages:

default

report

not-found

You can override this pages with page.define() method

View

To define new view just call discovery.view.define(viewId, render, options) where:

viewId - unique view identifier

- unique view identifier render - function(el, config, data, context) or view definition object

- function(el, config, data, context) or view definition object options - object with following fields: tag - a tag name for a view container element. When value is false or null then DocumentFragment is used as a container

- object with following fields:

You can render your view with discovery.view.render(el, view, data, context) where:

view can be string viewId , ViewDefinition or Array<ViewDefinition> viewId will expand to { view: viewId } . Also you can specify view as viewId:query , that will give you handy shortcut to { view: viewId, data: query }

can be string , or viewId will expand to . viewDefinition object with view definition settings: view : string viewId when : query, will be coerced to Boolean (but empty arrays and objects will coerce to false ) data : query (will be described later) Also there can be view specific additional fields

object with view definition settings:

Special views

Also special built-in sidebar view is available you can override this view with view.define

Queries

As a query you can specify string which will be processed by Jora so your data will be a result of following flow:

jora( value ) -> function (data, context) -> data

Or you can use function(data, context) as query as well. Also you can use any data as query right away.

License

MIT