Hackable JSON discovery tool
Documentation in progress...
> npm install @discoveryjs/discovery
Model goes through
data->prepare->render chain. Data can be modified with
prepare function and rendered by various views and its combinations.
View is a function(el, config, data, context) where:
el - DOM-element in which view will be rendered
config - configuration of view
data - data to render
context - contains of model data, metaifo (createdAt, etc), router (optional), any user defined or view defined additional data
Page is a root view function(el, data, context). Similar to view it has all of its arguments except config.
To define a page you should call
discovery.page.define(pageId, render(el, data, context), options) where:
pageId - unique page identifier
render - page render function described above
options - object with options:
reuseEl - do not clear container before render page (skiped for first render or pageId change)
init - invokes on first page render or pageId change
keepScrollOffset - dont scroll to page top if
pageId didn't changed since last page render
encodeParams
decodeParams
Other handy methods for working with page:
discovery.renderPage()
discovery.setPage(pageId, pageRef, renderParam),
discovery.setPageParams(renderParams) triggers
renderPage()
discovery.getPageContext() gets context of page
There are some built-in special pages:
default
report
not-found
You can override this pages with
page.define() method
To define new view just call
discovery.view.define(viewId, render, options) where:
viewId - unique view identifier
render - function(el, config, data, context) or view definition object
options - object with following fields:
tag - a tag name for a view container element. When value is
false or
null then
DocumentFragment is used as a container
You can render your view with
discovery.view.render(el, view, data, context) where:
view can be string
viewId,
ViewDefinition or
Array<ViewDefinition> viewId will expand to
{ view: viewId }.
Also you can specify
viewas
viewId:query, that will give you handy shortcut to
{ view: viewId, data: query }
viewDefinition object with view definition settings:
view: string
viewId
when: query, will be coerced to Boolean (but empty arrays and objects will coerce to
false)
data: query (will be described later)
Also special built-in
sidebar view is available you can override this view with
view.define
As a query you can specify string which will be processed by Jora so your data will be a result of following flow:
jora(value) -> function(data, context) -> data
Or you can use
function(data, context) as query as well. Also you can use any data as query right away.
MIT