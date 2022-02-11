openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@discoveryjs/discovery

by discoveryjs

Frontend framework for rapid data (JSON) analysis, shareable serverless reports and dashboards

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Discovery.js project logo

Discovery

NPM version Twitter

Hackable JSON discovery tool

Documentation in progress...

Articles

Examples of usage

  • Discovery CLI – CLI tools to serve & build projects based on Discovery.js
  • JsonDiscovery – Chrome/Firefox browser extension built on Discovery which allows to discover a JSON document and make reports
  • Jora – data query language
  • Jora CLI – a tool to process JSON data using Jora in command line interface

Plugins

Install

> npm install @discoveryjs/discovery

Base concepts

Model goes through data->prepare->render chain. Data can be modified with prepare function and rendered by various views and its combinations.

View is a function(el, config, data, context) where:

  • el - DOM-element in which view will be rendered
  • config - configuration of view
  • data - data to render
  • context - contains of model data, metaifo (createdAt, etc), router (optional), any user defined or view defined additional data

Page is a root view function(el, data, context). Similar to view it has all of its arguments except config.

Page

To define a page you should call discovery.page.define(pageId, render(el, data, context), options) where:

  • pageId - unique page identifier
  • render - page render function described above
  • options - object with options:
    • reuseEl - do not clear container before render page (skiped for first render or pageId change)
    • init - invokes on first page render or pageId change
    • keepScrollOffset - dont scroll to page top if pageId didn't changed since last page render
    • encodeParams
    • decodeParams

Other handy methods for working with page:

  • discovery.renderPage()
  • discovery.setPage(pageId, pageRef, renderParam), discovery.setPageParams(renderParams) triggers renderPage()
  • discovery.getPageContext() gets context of page

Special pages

There are some built-in special pages:

  • default
  • report
  • not-found

You can override this pages with page.define() method

View

To define new view just call discovery.view.define(viewId, render, options) where:

  • viewId - unique view identifier
  • render - function(el, config, data, context) or view definition object
  • options - object with following fields:
    • tag - a tag name for a view container element. When value is false or null then DocumentFragment is used as a container

You can render your view with discovery.view.render(el, view, data, context) where:

  • view can be string viewId, ViewDefinition or Array<ViewDefinition> viewId will expand to { view: viewId }.

    Also you can specify view as viewId:query, that will give you handy shortcut to { view: viewId, data: query }

  • viewDefinition object with view definition settings:
    • view: string viewId
    • when: query, will be coerced to Boolean (but empty arrays and objects will coerce to false)
    • data: query (will be described later)
    • Also there can be view specific additional fields

Special views

Also special built-in sidebar view is available you can override this view with view.define

Queries

As a query you can specify string which will be processed by Jora so your data will be a result of following flow:

jora(value) -> function(data, context) -> data

Or you can use function(data, context) as query as well. Also you can use any data as query right away.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial