Fork of uws bindings for discord.js

This fork is for internal usage in the discord.js library only.

We will provide no support to anyone relying or using it outside of our main project.

Original README

UWS IS NOT AN ELECTRON MODULE

uws is a replacement module for ws which allows, but doesn't guarantee (certainly not when paired with Socket.IO), significant performance and memory-usage improvements. This module is specifically only compatible with Node.js and is installed only like so:

uws can use node-gyp and can recompile itself at installation but does not require so.

npm installation never fails, but require('uws') will throw if all of the below points hold true: There was no C++11 compiler available at installation. Your system is not an official Tier 1 Node.js platform.

will throw if all of the below points hold true:

Keep in mind

You can't fix a clogged up system by only fixing part of the problem. Swapping to uws can have dramatical effects if your entire pipeline works well. Socket.IO, SocketCluster and other such mass bloat will not give you desired results as those projects already, from the start, are the bottleneck.

Read more about other horrible Node.js projects here

Usage

uws tries to mimic ws as closely as possible without sacrificing too much performance. In most cases you simply swap require('ws') with require('uws') :

var WebSocketServer = require ( 'uws' ).Server; var wss = new WebSocketServer({ port : 3000 }); function onMessage ( message ) { console .log( 'received: ' + message); } wss.on( 'connection' , function ( ws ) { ws.on( 'message' , onMessage); ws.send( 'something' ); });

Deviations from ws

There are some important incompatibilities with ws though, we aim to be ~90% compatible but will never implement behavior that is deemed too inefficient: