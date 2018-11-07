uws is a replacement module for
ws which allows, but doesn't guarantee (certainly not when paired with Socket.IO), significant performance and memory-usage improvements. This module is specifically only compatible with Node.js and is installed only like so:
require('uws') will throw if all of the below points hold true:
You can't fix a clogged up system by only fixing part of the problem. Swapping to uws can have dramatical effects if your entire pipeline works well. Socket.IO, SocketCluster and other such mass bloat will not give you desired results as those projects already, from the start, are the bottleneck.
Read more about other horrible Node.js projects here
uws tries to mimic
ws as closely as possible without sacrificing too much performance. In most cases you simply swap
require('ws') with
require('uws'):
var WebSocketServer = require('uws').Server;
var wss = new WebSocketServer({ port: 3000 });
function onMessage(message) {
console.log('received: ' + message);
}
wss.on('connection', function(ws) {
ws.on('message', onMessage);
ws.send('something');
});
There are some important incompatibilities with
ws though, we aim to be ~90% compatible but will never implement behavior that is deemed too inefficient:
ArrayBuffer. This means you need to copy it to keep it past the callback. It also means you need to convert it with
Buffer.from(message) if you expect a
Node.js Buffer.
webSocket._socket is not a
net.Socket, it is just a getter function with very basic functionalities.
webSocket._socket.remote... might fail, you need to cache it at connection.
webSocket acts like an
EventEmitter with one listener per event maximum.
webSocket.upgradeReq is only valid during execution of the connection handler. If you want to keep properties of the upgradeReq for the entire lifetime of the webSocket you better attach that specific property to the webSocket at connection.