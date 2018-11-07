openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@discordjs/uws

by discordjs
11.149.1 (see all)

Fork of node.js bindings for uWebSockets.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fork of uws bindings for discord.js

This fork is for internal usage in the discord.js library only.

We will provide no support to anyone relying or using it outside of our main project.

Original README

UWS IS NOT AN ELECTRON MODULE

uws is a replacement module for ws which allows, but doesn't guarantee (certainly not when paired with Socket.IO), significant performance and memory-usage improvements. This module is specifically only compatible with Node.js and is installed only like so:

  • uws can use node-gyp and can recompile itself at installation but does not require so.
  • npm installation never fails, but require('uws') will throw if all of the below points hold true:
    • There was no C++11 compiler available at installation.
    • Your system is not an official Tier 1 Node.js platform.

Keep in mind

You can't fix a clogged up system by only fixing part of the problem. Swapping to uws can have dramatical effects if your entire pipeline works well. Socket.IO, SocketCluster and other such mass bloat will not give you desired results as those projects already, from the start, are the bottleneck.

Read more about other horrible Node.js projects here

Usage

uws tries to mimic ws as closely as possible without sacrificing too much performance. In most cases you simply swap require('ws') with require('uws'):

var WebSocketServer = require('uws').Server;
var wss = new WebSocketServer({ port: 3000 });

function onMessage(message) {
    console.log('received: ' + message);
}

wss.on('connection', function(ws) {
    ws.on('message', onMessage);
    ws.send('something');
});
Deviations from ws

There are some important incompatibilities with ws though, we aim to be ~90% compatible but will never implement behavior that is deemed too inefficient:

  • Binary data is passed zero-copy as an ArrayBuffer. This means you need to copy it to keep it past the callback. It also means you need to convert it with Buffer.from(message) if you expect a Node.js Buffer.
  • webSocket._socket is not a net.Socket, it is just a getter function with very basic functionalities.
  • webSocket._socket.remote... might fail, you need to cache it at connection.
  • webSocket acts like an EventEmitter with one listener per event maximum.
  • webSocket.upgradeReq is only valid during execution of the connection handler. If you want to keep properties of the upgradeReq for the entire lifetime of the webSocket you better attach that specific property to the webSocket at connection.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial