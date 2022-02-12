openbase logo
@discordjs/rest

by discordjs
0.3.0 (see all)

A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API

26.3K

GitHub Stars

17.5K

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

473

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme


discord.js


Discord server npm version npm downloads Tests status

About

discord.js is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to easily interact with the Discord API.

  • Object-oriented
  • Predictable abstractions
  • Performant
  • 100% coverage of the Discord API

Installation

Node.js 16.9.0 or newer is required.

npm install discord.js
yarn add discord.js
pnpm add discord.js

Optional packages

  • zlib-sync for WebSocket data compression and inflation (npm install zlib-sync)
  • erlpack for significantly faster WebSocket data (de)serialisation (npm install discord/erlpack)
  • bufferutil for a much faster WebSocket connection (npm install bufferutil)
  • utf-8-validate in combination with bufferutil for much faster WebSocket processing (npm install utf-8-validate)
  • @discordjs/voice for interacting with the Discord Voice API (npm install @discordjs/voice)

Example usage

Install all required dependencies:

npm install discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
yarn add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types
pnpm add discord.js @discordjs/rest discord-api-types

Register a slash command against the Discord API:

const { REST } = require('@discordjs/rest');
const { Routes } = require('discord-api-types/v9');

const commands = [
    {
        name: 'ping',
        description: 'Replies with Pong!',
    },
];

const rest = new REST({ version: '9' }).setToken('token');

(async () => {
    try {
        console.log('Started refreshing application (/) commands.');

        await rest.put(Routes.applicationGuildCommands(CLIENT_ID, GUILD_ID), { body: commands });

        console.log('Successfully reloaded application (/) commands.');
    } catch (error) {
        console.error(error);
    }
})();

Afterwards we can create a quite simple example bot:

const { Client, GatewayIntentBits } = require('discord.js');
const client = new Client({ intents: [GatewayIntentBits.Guilds] });

client.on('ready', () => {
    console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}!`);
});

client.on('interactionCreate', async (interaction) => {
    if (!interaction.isCommand()) return;

    if (interaction.commandName === 'ping') {
        await interaction.reply('Pong!');
    }
});

client.login('token');

Extensions

Contributing

Before creating an issue, please ensure that it hasn't already been reported/suggested, and double-check the documentation.
See the contribution guide if you'd like to submit a PR.

Help

If you don't understand something in the documentation, you are experiencing problems, or you just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, please don't hesitate to join our official discord.js Server.

100
CarterDenver, CO22 Ratings0 Reviews
☕coffee addicted developer & photographer | he/they
1 month ago
PlatinBaeTurkey5 Ratings0 Reviews
Trying to be optimist — Working on private stuff for now :trollface:
3 months ago

