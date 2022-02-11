Utility for extracting information about the database schema

Usage

The package is initialized by passing it an instance of Knex:

import knex from 'knex' ; import schema from '@directus/schema' ; const database = knex({ client: 'mysql' , connection: { host: '127.0.0.1' , user: 'your_database_user' , password: 'your_database_password' , database: 'myapp_test' , charset: 'utf8' , }, }); const inspector = schema(database); export default inspector;

Examples

import inspector from './inspector' ; async function logTables ( ) { const tables = await inspector.tables(); console .log(tables); }

API

Note: MySQL doesn't support the schema parameter, as schema and database are ambiguous in MySQL.

Note 2: Some database types might return slightly more information than others. See the type files for a specific overview what to expect from driver to driver.

Note 3: MSSQL doesn't support comment for either tables or columns

Tables

Retrieve all tables in the current database.

await inspector.tables();

Retrieve the table info for the given table, or all tables if no table is specified

await inspector.tableInfo( 'articles' ); await inspector.tableInfo();

Check if a table exists in the current database.

await inspector.hasTable( 'articles' );

Columns

columns(table?: string): Promise<{ table: string, column: string }[]>

Retrieve all columns in a given table, or all columns if no table is specified

await inspector.columns(); await inspector.columns( 'articles' );

Retrieve all columns from a given table. Returns all columns if table parameter is undefined.

await inspector.columnInfo( 'articles' ); await inspector.columnInfo( 'articles' , 'id' );

Retrieve the primary key column for a given table

await inspector.primary( 'articles' );

withSchema(schema: string): void

Not supported in MySQL

Set the schema to use. Note: this is set on the inspector instance and only has to be done once:

inspector.withSchema( 'my-schema' );

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

Tests

First start docker containers:

docker-compose up -d

Then run tests:

npm test

Standard mocha filter (grep) can be used:

npm test -- -g '.tableInfo'

License

MIT