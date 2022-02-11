Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from a Directus API.

Install

npm install --save @ directus / gatsby - source - directus

Usage

Go to gatsby-config.js on your Gatsby project Add new entry to plugins properly configured with your settings

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : '@directus/gatsby-source-directus' , options : { url : `https://myproject.directus.cloud` , auth : { token : 'my_secret_token' , }, }, }, ], };

Request your data

query { # if you change `type.name`, remember to also rename following field directus { # the collection you want to query articles { # the fields you want to query from above collection title files { # since this is a M2M relationship, we need to reference the junction field directus_files_id { # `id` is required to be fetched in order to be used with `gatsby-transformer-sharp` id imageFile { # when using the plugin 'gatsby-transformer-sharp', you can query images with transformations childImageSharp { gatsbyImageData(width: 200) } } } } } } # it's also possible to query system collections directus_system { users { email } files { id imageFile { childImageSharp { gatsbyImageData(width: 200) } } } } }

Note: When using with gatsby-transformer-sharp you will need to query id of the asset (specified on DirectusData_directus_files type).

Options

url [Required] - should be a valid URL to your Directus instance

auth [Optional] - defines if requests will have authentication or not. You should define this if you want access to non-public content. View more about permissions auth.token [Optional] - should be the static token of the user which will make the requests. You can define one on user detail page. auth.email [Optional, but required with password and ignored if auth.token defined] - should be the email of the user which will make the requests. auth.password [*Optional, but required with email and ignored if auth.token defined*] - should be the password of the user which will make the requests.

type [Optional] - defines the type and field name to be used on GraphQL. If you are using multiple instances of Directus, please ensure you have unique type and field names per instance. type.name [Optional, defaults to DirectusData ] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for user defined collections type.field [Optional, defaults to directus ] - defines the GraphQL field name to query user defined collections. If you change this property, remember to query the proper field inside query . type.system_name [Optional, defaults to DirectusSystemData ] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for Directus defined collections, i.e., directus_users , directus_files , etc. type.system_field [Optional, defaults to directus_system ] - defines the GraphQL field name to query Directus defined collections.

dev [Optional] - defines options for development environments dev.refresh [Optional, defaults to 15s] - tells the refresh rate in seconds of the schema. Should be a number in seconds or a string supported by ms

graphql [Optional] - defines extra options to be passed into gatsby-source-graphql . Useful for advanced use cases.

How to query

The default way to query data is to fetch items from directus field.

query { directus { items { my_collection { some_field other_field } } } }

If you specify the type.field , you must query from that field instead.

query { # In this case `type.field` is "blog" blog { items { posts { id title slug status } } } # While in this case `type.field` is "portal" portal { items { pages { id title slug status } } } }

Docs

View more about Directus