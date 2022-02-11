openbase logo
@directus/gatsby-source-directus

by directus
9.2.2 (see all)

Open-Source Data Platform 🐰 — Directus wraps any SQL database with a real-time GraphQL+REST API and an intuitive app for non-technical users.

Readme

gatsby-source-directus

Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from a Directus API.

Install

npm install --save @directus/gatsby-source-directus

Usage

  1. Go to gatsby-config.js on your Gatsby project
  2. Add new entry to plugins properly configured with your settings
module.exports = {
    // ... some gatsby configuration
    plugins: [
        // ... some gatsby plugins

        // You can take advantage of the following plugins with gatsby-source-directus

        // `gatsby-plugin-image`,
        // `gatsby-transformer-sharp`,
        // `gatsby-plugin-sharp`,

        // Finally our plugin
        {
            resolve: '@directus/gatsby-source-directus',
            options: {
                url: `https://myproject.directus.cloud`, // Fill with your Directus instance address
                auth: {
                    token: 'my_secret_token', // You can use a static token from an user

                    // Or you can use the credentials of an user
                    // email: "johndoe@directus.cloud",
                    // password: "mysecretpassword",
                },
            },
        },
    ],
};
  1. Request your data
query {
    # if you change `type.name`, remember to also rename following field
    directus {
        # the collection you want to query
        articles {
            # the fields you want to query from above collection
            title
            files {
                # since this is a M2M relationship, we need to reference the junction field
                directus_files_id {
                    # `id` is required to be fetched in order to be used with `gatsby-transformer-sharp`
                    id
                    imageFile {
                        # when using the plugin 'gatsby-transformer-sharp', you can query images with transformations
                        childImageSharp {
                            gatsbyImageData(width: 200)
                        }
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    }

    # it's also possible to query system collections
    directus_system {
        users {
            email
        }
        files {
            id
            imageFile {
                childImageSharp {
                    gatsbyImageData(width: 200)
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

Note: When using with gatsby-transformer-sharp you will need to query id of the asset (specified on DirectusData_directus_files type).

Options

  • url [Required] - should be a valid URL to your Directus instance

  • auth [Optional] - defines if requests will have authentication or not. You should define this if you want access to non-public content. View more about permissions

    • auth.token [Optional] - should be the static token of the user which will make the requests. You can define one on user detail page.

    • auth.email [Optional, but required with password and ignored if auth.token defined] - should be the email of the user which will make the requests.

    • auth.password [*Optional, but required with email and ignored if auth.token defined*] - should be the password of the user which will make the requests.

  • type [Optional] - defines the type and field name to be used on GraphQL. If you are using multiple instances of Directus, please ensure you have unique type and field names per instance.

    • type.name [Optional, defaults to DirectusData] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for user defined collections

    • type.field [Optional, defaults to directus] - defines the GraphQL field name to query user defined collections. If you change this property, remember to query the proper field inside query.

    • type.system_name [Optional, defaults to DirectusSystemData] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for Directus defined collections, i.e., directus_users, directus_files, etc.

    • type.system_field [Optional, defaults to directus_system] - defines the GraphQL field name to query Directus defined collections.

  • dev [Optional] - defines options for development environments

    • dev.refresh [Optional, defaults to 15s] - tells the refresh rate in seconds of the schema. Should be a number in seconds or a string supported by ms

  • graphql [Optional] - defines extra options to be passed into gatsby-source-graphql. Useful for advanced use cases.

How to query

The default way to query data is to fetch items from directus field.

query {
    directus {
        items {
            my_collection {
                some_field
                other_field
            }
        }
    }
}

If you specify the type.field, you must query from that field instead.

query {
    # In this case `type.field` is "blog"
    blog {
        items {
            posts {
                id
                title
                slug
                status
            }
        }
    }
    # While in this case `type.field` is "portal"
    portal {
        items {
            pages {
                id
                title
                slug
                status
            }
        }
    }
}

Docs

View more about Directus

