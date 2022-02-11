Source plugin for pulling data into Gatsby from a Directus API.
npm install --save @directus/gatsby-source-directus
gatsby-config.js on your Gatsby project
module.exports = {
// ... some gatsby configuration
plugins: [
// ... some gatsby plugins
// You can take advantage of the following plugins with gatsby-source-directus
// `gatsby-plugin-image`,
// `gatsby-transformer-sharp`,
// `gatsby-plugin-sharp`,
// Finally our plugin
{
resolve: '@directus/gatsby-source-directus',
options: {
url: `https://myproject.directus.cloud`, // Fill with your Directus instance address
auth: {
token: 'my_secret_token', // You can use a static token from an user
// Or you can use the credentials of an user
// email: "johndoe@directus.cloud",
// password: "mysecretpassword",
},
},
},
],
};
query {
# if you change `type.name`, remember to also rename following field
directus {
# the collection you want to query
articles {
# the fields you want to query from above collection
title
files {
# since this is a M2M relationship, we need to reference the junction field
directus_files_id {
# `id` is required to be fetched in order to be used with `gatsby-transformer-sharp`
id
imageFile {
# when using the plugin 'gatsby-transformer-sharp', you can query images with transformations
childImageSharp {
gatsbyImageData(width: 200)
}
}
}
}
}
}
# it's also possible to query system collections
directus_system {
users {
email
}
files {
id
imageFile {
childImageSharp {
gatsbyImageData(width: 200)
}
}
}
}
}
Note: When using with
gatsby-transformer-sharp you will need to query
id of the asset (specified on
DirectusData_directus_files type).
url [Required] - should be a valid URL to your Directus instance
auth [Optional] - defines if requests will have authentication or not. You should define this if you want access
to non-public content.
View more about permissions
auth.token [Optional] - should be the static token of the user which will make the requests. You can define one
on user detail page.
auth.email [Optional, but required with password and ignored if
auth.token defined] - should be the email of
the user which will make the requests.
auth.password [*Optional, but required with email and ignored if
auth.token defined*] - should be the password
of the user which will make the requests.
type [Optional] - defines the type and field name to be used on GraphQL. If you are using multiple instances of
Directus, please ensure you have unique type and field names per instance.
type.name [Optional, defaults to
DirectusData] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for user defined
collections
type.field [Optional, defaults to
directus] - defines the GraphQL field name to query user defined
collections. If you change this property, remember to query the proper field inside
query.
type.system_name [Optional, defaults to
DirectusSystemData] - defines the GraphQL type name to be used for
Directus defined collections, i.e.,
directus_users,
directus_files, etc.
type.system_field [Optional, defaults to
directus_system] - defines the GraphQL field name to query Directus
defined collections.
dev [Optional] - defines options for development environments
dev.refresh [Optional, defaults to 15s] - tells the refresh rate in seconds of the schema. Should be a number in
seconds or a string supported by ms
graphql [Optional] - defines extra options to be passed into
gatsby-source-graphql. Useful for advanced use
cases.
The default way to query data is to fetch items from
directus field.
query {
directus {
items {
my_collection {
some_field
other_field
}
}
}
}
If you specify the
type.field, you must query from that field instead.
query {
# In this case `type.field` is "blog"
blog {
items {
posts {
id
title
slug
status
}
}
}
# While in this case `type.field` is "portal"
portal {
items {
pages {
id
title
slug
status
}
}
}
}