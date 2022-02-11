Custom string formatter that converts any string into Title Case
This package converts any string into title case. This means only using capital letters for the principal words. Articles, conjunctions, and prepositions do not get capital letters unless they start or end the title
|input
|output
snowWhiteAndTheSevenDwarfs
|Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
NewcastleUponTyne
|Newcastle upon Tyne
brighton_on_sea
|Brighton on Sea
apple_releases_new_ipad
|Apple Releases New iPad
7-food-trends
|7 Food Trends
The package contains a list of words that use some sort of special casing, for example: McDonalds, iPhone, and YouTube.
$ npm install @directus/format-title
The package by default converts camelCase, PascalCase, underscore, and "regular" scentences to Title Case
formatTitle(string, [separator]);
formatTitle('snowWhiteAndTheSevenDwarfs');
// => Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
You can provide an optional
separator regex as a second parameter to support splitting the string on different
characters. By default, this regex is set to
/\s|-|_/g.
If your favorite specially cased word isn't being capitalized properly, please open an issue or submit a pull request!