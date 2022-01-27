openbase logo
@directbuy/craco

by gsoft-inc
2.2.8 (see all)

Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk: 16

16

GitHub Stars: 5.6K

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors: 55

55

Package

Dependencies: 3

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CRACO

NPM Status Build Status PRs Welcome

NPM Downloads

Create React App Configuration Override is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app.

Get all the benefits of create-react-app and customization without using 'eject' by adding a single configuration (e.g. craco.config.js) file at the root of your application and customize your eslint, babel, postcss configurations and many more.

All you have to do is create your app using create-react-app and customize the configuration file.

Support

  • Create React App (CRA) 4.*
  • Yarn
  • Yarn Workspace
  • NPM
  • Lerna (with or without hoisting)
  • Custom react-scripts version

Documentation

Community Maintained Plugins

Acknowledgements

@timarney for having created react-app-rewired.

License

Copyright © 2020, Groupe Sharegate inc. This code is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. You may obtain a copy of this license at https://github.com/gsoft-inc/gsoft-license/blob/master/LICENSE.

