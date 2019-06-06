Brad Birdsall's Swipe.js as a React component.
Check out the demo from a mobile device (real or emulated).
npm install react swipe-js-iso react-swipe --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactSwipe from 'react-swipe';
const Carousel = () => {
let reactSwipeEl;
return (
<div>
<ReactSwipe
className="carousel"
swipeOptions={{ continuous: false }}
ref={el => (reactSwipeEl = el)}
>
<div>PANE 1</div>
<div>PANE 2</div>
<div>PANE 3</div>
</ReactSwipe>
<button onClick={() => reactSwipeEl.next()}>Next</button>
<button onClick={() => reactSwipeEl.prev()}>Previous</button>
</div>
);
};
ReactDOM.render(<Carousel />, document.getElementById('app'));
swipeOptions: ?Object - supports all original options from Swipe.js config. If passed object differs from the previous one
react-swipe will re-initiate underlying Swipe.js instance with fresh options
style: ?Object - object with 3 keys (see defaults):
container: ?Object
wrapper: ?Object
child: ?Object
regular props as
className,
id for root component are also supported
childCount: ?Number - use it to explicitely tell
react-swipe that it needs to re-initiate underlying Swipe.js instance. For example, by setting the
childCount prop to the
length of the images array that you pass into
react-swipe, re-rendering will take place when the
images.length differs from the previous
render pass:
<ReactSwipe childCount={images.length}>{images}</ReactSwipe>
Component proxies all Swipe.js instance methods.
Configure the ReactSwipe component in a sandbox environment at CodeSandbox.
MIT Licensed