@dinero.js/currencies

by dinerojs
2.0.0-alpha.1 (see all)

Create, calculate, and format money in JavaScript and TypeScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

5.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Dinero.js

Stability: alpha CircleCI NPM

Dinero.js lets you create, calculate, and format money safely in JavaScript and TypeScript.
v2.dinerojs.com/docs

Money is complex, and the primitives of the language aren't enough to properly represent it. Dinero.js is a JavaScript library that lets you express monetary values, but also perform mutations, conversions, comparisons, formatting, and overall make money manipulation easier and safer in your application.

ℹ️ Dinero.js v2 is currently in alpha. For v1, check the v1 branch and docs.

📦 Install

npm install dinero.js@alpha

# or

yarn add dinero.js@alpha

⚡️ Quick start

Dinero objects are minimal. Every function in dinero.js is side-effect free, allowing you only to bundle exactly what you use.

import { USD } from '@dinero.js/currencies';
import { dinero, add } from 'dinero.js';

const d1 = dinero({ amount: 500, currency: USD });
const d2 = dinero({ amount: 800, currency: USD });

add(d1, d2);

Check out the quick start guide on the documentation.

📚 Documentation

The documentation lets you learn about all aspects of the library.

  • Getting started to get up and running quickly with Dinero.js
  • Core concepts to learn about the underlying principles behind the library
  • Guides to dig deeper into specific use cases.
  • API for a comprehensive list of available functions and their parameters.
  • FAQ for common answers to questions you might have

Visit the full documentation to know more.

👥 Contributors

Dinero.js contributors

From v1


Sarah Dayan
Yacine Hmito
Scott Trinh
Rolandas Barysas
Luiz "Bills"
Leonardo Dino

Roman Komarov
Juan Garcia
Freddy Robinson
Andy Burke
Andre Wiggins
David DeSandro

Max Körlinge
Ilia Ermolin
Kevin Brown
Sean Walker
John Nguyen
Sudarsan Balaji

📜 License

MIT

Powered by Vercel

