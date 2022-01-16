Redux bindings for Firebase. Includes Higher Order Component (HOC) for use with React.
If you are starting a new project and/or are not required to have your Firebase data loaded into redux, you might want to give reactfire a try before trying react-redux-firebase. I wrote up a quick medium article explaining a bit about how, why, and showing how to start a new project with these tools.
The Material Example is deployed to demo.react-redux-firebase.com.
react-native support using native modules or web sdk
npm install --save react-redux-firebase
This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.
If you're not, you can access the library on unpkg, download it, or point your package manager to it. Theres more on this in the Builds section below.
Interested in support for versions of
react-redux before v6 or the new react context API? Checkout the
v2.*.* versions (installed through
npm i --save react-redux-firebase^@2.5.0).
Include
firebaseReducer (reducer) while creating your redux store then pass dispatch and your firebase instance to
ReactReduxFirebaseProvider (context provider):
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import firebase from 'firebase/app'
import 'firebase/database'
import 'firebase/auth'
// import 'firebase/firestore' // <- needed if using firestore
// import 'firebase/functions' // <- needed if using httpsCallable
import { createStore, combineReducers, compose } from 'redux'
import {
ReactReduxFirebaseProvider,
firebaseReducer
} from 'react-redux-firebase'
// import { createFirestoreInstance, firestoreReducer } from 'redux-firestore' // <- needed if using firestore
const fbConfig = {}
// react-redux-firebase config
const rrfConfig = {
userProfile: 'users'
// useFirestoreForProfile: true // Firestore for Profile instead of Realtime DB
}
// Initialize firebase instance
firebase.initializeApp(fbConfig)
// Initialize other services on firebase instance
// firebase.firestore() // <- needed if using firestore
// firebase.functions() // <- needed if using httpsCallable
// Add firebase to reducers
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
firebase: firebaseReducer
// firestore: firestoreReducer // <- needed if using firestore
})
// Create store with reducers and initial state
const initialState = {}
const store = createStore(rootReducer, initialState)
const rrfProps = {
firebase,
config: rrfConfig,
dispatch: store.dispatch
// createFirestoreInstance // <- needed if using firestore
}
// Setup react-redux so that connect HOC can be used
function App() {
return (
<Provider store={store}>
<ReactReduxFirebaseProvider {...rrfProps}>
<Todos />
</ReactReduxFirebaseProvider>
</Provider>
)
}
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
The Firebase instance can then be grabbed from context within your components (
withFirebase and
firebaseConnect Higher Order Components provided to help):
Add Data
import React from 'react'
import { useFirebase } from 'react-redux-firebase'
export default function Todos() {
const firebase = useFirebase()
function addSampleTodo() {
const sampleTodo = { text: 'Sample', done: false }
return firebase.push('todos', sampleTodo)
}
return (
<div>
<h1>New Sample Todo</h1>
<button onClick={addSampleTodo}>Add</button>
</div>
)
}
Load Data (listeners automatically managed on mount/unmount)
import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import { useSelector } from 'react-redux'
import { useFirebaseConnect, isLoaded, isEmpty } from 'react-redux-firebase'
export default function Todos() {
useFirebaseConnect([
'todos' // { path: '/todos' } // object notation
])
const todos = useSelector((state) => state.firebase.ordered.todos)
if (!isLoaded(todos)) {
return <div>Loading...</div>
}
if (isEmpty(todos)) {
return <div>Todos List Is Empty</div>
}
return (
<div>
<ul>
{Object.keys(todos).map((key, id) => (
<TodoItem key={key} id={id} todo={todos[key]} />
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
Queries Based On Route Params
It is common to make a detail page that loads a single item instead of a whole list of items. A query for a specific
Todos can be created using
import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import { get } from 'lodash'
import { useSelector } from 'react-redux'
import { useFirebaseConnect, useFirebase } from 'react-redux-firebase'
import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom'
export default function Todo() {
const { todoId } = useParams() // matches todos/:todoId in route
const firebase = useFirebase()
useFirebaseConnect([
{ path: `todos/${todoId}` } // create todo listener
// `todos/${todoId}` // equivalent string notation
])
const todo = useSelector(
({ firebase: { data } }) => data.todos && data.todos[todoId]
)
function updateTodo() {
return firebase.update(`todos/${params.todoId}`, { done: !todo.isDone })
}
return (
<div>
<input
name="isDone"
type="checkbox"
checked={todo.isDone}
onChange={updateTodo}
/>
<span>{todo.label}</span>
</div>
)
}
Load Data On Click
import React from 'react'
import { useSelector } from 'react-redux'
import { useFirebase, isLoaded, isEmpty } from 'react-redux-firebase'
function TodosList() {
const todos = useSelector((state) => state.firebase.ordered.todos)
if (!isLoaded(todos)) {
return <div>Loading...</div>
}
if (isEmpty(todos)) {
return <div>Todos List Is Empty</div>
}
return (
<ul>
{Object.keys(todos).map((key, id) => (
<TodoItem key={key} id={id} todo={todos[key]} />
))}
</ul>
)
}
export default function Todos() {
const firebase = useFirebase()
return (
<div>
<h1>Todos</h1>
<EnhancedTodosList />
<button onClick={() => firebase.watchEvent('value', 'todos')}>
Load Todos
</button>
</div>
)
}
If you plan to use Firestore, you should checkout
redux-firestore. It integrates nicely with
react-redux-firebase and it allows you to run Real Time Database and Firestore along side each other.
react-redux-firebase provides the
firestoreConnect HOC (similar to
firebaseConnect) for easy setting/unsetting of listeners.
Currently
react-redux-firebase still handles auth when using
redux-firestore - The future plan is to also have auth standalone auth library that will allow the developer to choose which pieces they do/do not want.
See full documentation at react-redux-firebase.com
Examples folder is broken into two categories snippets and complete.
/complete contains full applications that can be run as is, where as
/snippets contains small amounts of code to highlight specific functionality (dev tools and deps not included).
Snippet showing querying based on data in redux state. One of the more common examples is querying based on the current users auth UID.
Snippet showing how to use decorators to simplify connect functions (redux's
connect and react-redux-firebase's
firebaseConnect)
A simple example that was created using create-react-app's. Shows a list of todo items and allows you to add to them.
An example that user Material UI built on top of the output of create-react-app's eject command. Shows a list of todo items and allows you to add to them. This is what is deployed to redux-firebasev3.firebaseapp.com.
Join us on the redux-firebase gitter.
View docs for recipes on integrations with:
generator-react-firebase is a yeoman generator uses react-redux-firebase when opting to include redux.
cra-template-rrf is a create-react-app template with react-redux-firebase included
The examples folder contains full applications that can be copied/adapted and used as a new project.
Please visit the FAQ section of the docs
Most commonly people consume Redux Firestore as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.
If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The redux-firestore npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a
<script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a
window.ReactReduxFirebase global variable.
It can be imported like so:
<script src="../node_modules/react-redux-firebase/dist/react-redux-firebase.min.js"></script>
<script src="../node_modules/redux-firestore/dist/redux-firestore.min.js"></script>
<!-- or through cdn: <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-redux-firebase@latest/dist/react-redux-firebase.min.js"></script> -->
<!-- or through cdn: <script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-firestore@latest/dist/redux-firestore.min.js"></script> -->
<script>
console.log('react redux firebase:', window.ReactReduxFirebase)
</script>
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.