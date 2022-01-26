DEMO: https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP
https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-webcam
Webcam component for React. See http://caniuse.com/#feat=stream for browser compatibility.
Note: Browsers will throw an error if the page is loaded from insecure origin. I.e. Use https.
# with npm
npm install react-webcam
# with yarn
yarn add react-webcam
import React from "react";
import Webcam from "react-webcam";
const WebcamComponent = () => <Webcam />;
The props here are specific to this component but one can pass any prop to the underlying video tag eg
className,
style,
muted, etc
|prop
|type
|default
|notes
|audio
|boolean
|false
|enable/disable audio
|audioConstraints
|object
|MediaStreamConstraint(s) for the audio
|forceScreenshotSourceSize
|boolean
|false
|uses size of underlying source video stream (and thus ignores other size related props)
|imageSmoothing
|boolean
|true
|pixel smoothing of the screenshot taken
|mirrored
|boolean
|false
|show camera preview and get the screenshot mirrored
|minScreenshotHeight
|number
|min height of screenshot
|minScreenshotWidth
|number
|min width of screenshot
|onUserMedia
|function
|noop
|callback for when component receives a media stream
|onUserMediaError
|function
|noop
|callback for when component can't receive a media stream with MediaStreamError param
|screenshotFormat
|string
|'image/webp'
|format of screenshot
|screenshotQuality
|number
|0.92
|quality of screenshot(0 to 1)
|videoConstraints
|object
|MediaStreamConstraints(s) for the video
getScreenshot - Returns a base64 encoded string of the current webcam image. Example:
https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/gOOoqpw
You may also pass in an optional
dimensions object:
getScreenshot({width: 1920, height: 1080});
We can build a constraints object by passing it to the videoConstraints prop. This gets passed into getUserMedia method. Please take a look at the MDN docs to get an understanding how this works.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/getUserMedia https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Media_Streams_API/Constraints
As an example take a look at this CodePen demo https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/GRpEQwK?editors=0010 which shows how to build a custom aspect ratio for the video.
const videoConstraints = {
width: 1280,
height: 720,
facingMode: "user"
};
const WebcamCapture = () => {
const webcamRef = React.useRef(null);
const capture = React.useCallback(
() => {
const imageSrc = webcamRef.current.getScreenshot();
},
[webcamRef]
);
return (
<>
<Webcam
audio={false}
height={720}
ref={webcamRef}
screenshotFormat="image/jpeg"
width={1280}
videoConstraints={videoConstraints}
/>
<button onClick={capture}>Capture photo</button>
</>
);
};
It is posible to capture video with
<Webcam /> using the MediaStream Recording API.
You can find an example https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0010.
class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
render() {
const videoConstraints = {
facingMode: "user"
};
return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
}
}
class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
render() {
const videoConstraints = {
facingMode: { exact: "environment" }
};
return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
}
}
For more information on
facingMode, please see the MDN web docs https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaTrackConstraints/facingMode
const WebcamCapture = () => {
const [deviceId, setDeviceId] = React.useState({});
const [devices, setDevices] = React.useState([]);
const handleDevices = React.useCallback(
mediaDevices =>
setDevices(mediaDevices.filter(({ kind }) => kind === "videoinput")),
[setDevices]
);
React.useEffect(
() => {
navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(handleDevices);
},
[handleDevices]
);
return (
<>
{devices.map((device, key) => (
<div>
<Webcam audio={false} videoConstraints={{ deviceId: device.deviceId }} />
{device.label || `Device ${key + 1}`}
</div>
))}
</>
);
};
The Webcam component will fail to load when used inside a cross-origin iframe in newer version of Chrome (> 64). In order to overcome this security restriction a special
allow attribute needs to be added to the iframe tag specifying
microphone and
camera as the required permissions like in the below example:
<iframe src="https://my-website.com/page-with-webcam" allow="camera; microphone;"/>
MIT