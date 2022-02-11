Simple CLI for compiling a Node.js module into a single file, together with all its dependencies, gcc-style.
npm i -g @vercel/ncc
$ ncc <cmd> <opts>
Eg:
$ ncc build input.js -o dist
Outputs the Node.js compact build of
input.js into
dist/index.js.
Note: If the input file is using a
.cjsextension, then so will the corresponding output file. This is useful for packages that want to use
.jsfiles as modules in native Node.js using a
"type": "module"in the package.json file.
build <input-file> [opts]
run <input-file> [opts]
cache clean|dir|size
help
version
-o, --out [file] Output directory for build (defaults to dist)
-m, --minify Minify output
-C, --no-cache Skip build cache population
-s, --source-map Generate source map
--no-source-map-register Skip source-map-register source map support
-e, --external [mod] Skip bundling 'mod'. Can be used many times
-q, --quiet Disable build summaries / non-error outputs
-w, --watch Start a watched build
--v8-cache Emit a build using the v8 compile cache
--license [file] Adds a file containing licensing information to the output
--stats-out [file] Emit webpack stats as json to the specified output file
--target [es2015|es2020] Select ecmascript target to use for output
For testing and debugging, a file can be built into a temporary directory and executed with full source maps support with the command:
$ ncc run input.js
The only requirement is to point
ncc to
.ts or
.tsx files. A
tsconfig.json
file is necessary. Most likely you want to indicate
es2015 support:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es2015",
"moduleResolution": "node"
}
}
If typescript is found in
devDependencies, that version will be used.
Some packages may need some extra options for ncc support in order to better work with the static analysis.
See package-support.md for some common packages and their usage with ncc.
require('@vercel/ncc')('/path/to/input', {
// provide a custom cache path or disable caching
cache: "./custom/cache/path" | false,
// externals to leave as requires of the build
externals: ["externalpackage"],
// directory outside of which never to emit assets
filterAssetBase: process.cwd(), // default
minify: false, // default
sourceMap: false, // default
sourceMapBasePrefix: '../', // default treats sources as output-relative
// when outputting a sourcemap, automatically include
// source-map-support in the output file (increases output by 32kB).
sourceMapRegister: true, // default
watch: false, // default
license: '', // default does not generate a license file
v8cache: false, // default
quiet: false, // default
debugLog: false // default
}).then(({ code, map, assets }) => {
console.log(code);
// Assets is an object of asset file names to { source, permissions, symlinks }
// expected relative to the output code (if any)
})
When
watch: true is set, the build object is not a promise, but has the following signature:
{
// handler re-run on each build completion
// watch errors are reported on "err"
handler (({ err, code, map, assets }) => { ... })
// handler re-run on each rebuild start
rebuild (() => {})
// close the watcher
void close ();
}