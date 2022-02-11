@digitransit-search-util/digitransit-search-util-execute-search-immidiate

Digitransit-ui is a mobile friendly User interface built to work with Digitransit platform
The source code of the platform is dual-licensed under the EUPL v1.2 and AGPLv3 licenses.
Our main issue tracking is handled in https://digitransit.atlassian.net However, we also monitor this repository's issues and import them to Jira. You can create issues in GitHub.
Digitransit-ui is tested to work on the latest and the second latest major versions of Firefox, Chromium and Safari.
Visual tests are run with jest and playwright.
More information about testing.