@digitransit-component/digitransit-component-autosuggest-panel

Digitransit-ui is a mobile friendly User interface built to work with Digitransit platform

Licensing

The source code of the platform is dual-licensed under the EUPL v1.2 and AGPLv3 licenses.

Issues

Our main issue tracking is handled in https://digitransit.atlassian.net However, we also monitor this repository's issues and import them to Jira. You can create issues in GitHub.

Demos

Testing

Digitransit-ui is tested to work on the latest and the second latest major versions of Firefox, Chromium and Safari.

Visual tests are run with jest and playwright.

More information about testing.

Documentation