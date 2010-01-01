A Javascript library for issuing and verifying Verifiable Credentials.
As with most security- and cryptography-related tools, the overall security of your system will largely depend on your design decisions (which key types you will use, where you'll store the private keys, what you put into your credentials, and so on.)
This library is a Javascript (Node.js and browser) implementation of the Verifiable Credentials Data Model 1.0 specification (the JWT serialization is not currently supported).
It allows you to perform the following basic operations:
Pre-requisites: Usage of this library assumes you have the ability to do the following:
@contexts, verification methods (such as public keys)
and their corresponding controller documents, and any other resolvable
objects, are reachable via a
documentLoader.
To install locally (for development):
git clone https://github.com/digitalbazaar/vc-js.git
cd vc-js
npm install
For signing, when setting up a signature suite, you will need to pass in a key pair containing a private key.
import vc from '@digitalbazaar/vc';
// Required to set up a suite instance with private key
import {Ed25519VerificationKey2020} from
'@digitalbazaar/ed25519-verification-key-2020';
import {Ed25519Signature2020} from '@digitalbazaar/ed25519-signature-2020';
const keyPair = await Ed25519VerificationKey2020.generate();
const suite = new Ed25519Signature2020({key: keyPair});
Pre-requisites:
@context, make sure it's resolvable
const vc = require('@digitalbazaar/vc');
// Sample unsigned credential
const credential = {
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/examples/v1"
],
"id": "https://example.com/credentials/1872",
"type": ["VerifiableCredential", "AlumniCredential"],
"issuer": "https://example.edu/issuers/565049",
"issuanceDate": "2010-01-01T19:23:24Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:ebfeb1f712ebc6f1c276e12ec21",
"alumniOf": "Example University"
}
};
const signedVC = await vc.issue({credential, suite, documentLoader});
console.log(JSON.stringify(signedVC, null, 2));
Pre-requisites:
@context, make sure it's resolvable
To create a presentation out of one or more verifiable credentials, you can
use the
createPresentation() convenience function. Alternatively, you can
create the presentation object manually (don't forget to set the
@context and
type properties).
To create a verifiable presentation with a custom
@context field use a
custom documentLoader
const verifiableCredential = [vc1, vc2]; // either array or single object
// optional `id` and `holder`
const id = 'ebc6f1c2';
const holder = 'did:ex:12345';
const presentation = vc.createPresentation({
verifiableCredential, id, holder
});
console.log(JSON.stringify(presentation, null, 2));
// ->
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1"
],
"type": [
"VerifiablePresentation"
],
"id": "ebc6f1c2",
"holder": "did:ex:12345",
"verifiableCredential": [
// vc1:
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/examples/v1"
],
"id": "http://example.edu/credentials/1872",
"type": [
"VerifiableCredential",
"AlumniCredential"
],
"issuer": "https://example.edu/issuers/565049",
"issuanceDate": "2010-01-01T19:23:24Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:ebfeb1f712ebc6f1c276e12ec21",
"alumniOf": "<span lang=\"en\">Example University</span>"
},
"proof": {
"type": "Ed25519Signature2018",
"created": "2020-02-03T17:23:49Z",
"jws": "eyJhbGciOiJFZERTQSIsImI2NCI6ZmFsc2UsImNyaXQiOlsiYjY0Il19..AUQ3AJ23WM5vMOWNtYKuqZBekRAOUibOMH9XuvOd39my1sO-X9R4QyAXLD2ospssLvIuwmQVhJa-F0xMOnkvBg",
"proofPurpose": "assertionMethod",
"verificationMethod": "https://example.edu/issuers/keys/1"
}
},
// vc2 goes here ...
]
}
Note that this creates an unsigned presentation (which may be valid for some use cases).
Pre-requisites:
@context.
// jsonld-signatures has a secure context loader
// by requiring this first you ensure security
// contexts are loaded from jsonld-signatures
// and not an insecure source.
const {extendContextLoader} = require('jsonld-signatures');
const vc = require('@digitalbazaar/vc');
// @digitalbazaar/vc exports its own secure documentLoader.
const {defaultDocumentLoader} = vc;
// a valid json-ld @context.
const myCustomContext = require('./myCustomContext');
const documentLoader = extendContextLoader(async url => {
if(url === 'did:test:context:foo') {
return {
contextUrl: null,
documentUrl: url,
document: myCustomContext
};
}
return defaultDocumentLoader(url);
});
// you can now use your custom documentLoader
// with multiple vc methods such as:
const vp = await vc.signPresentation({
presentation, suite, challenge, documentLoader
});
// or
const signedVC = await vc.issue({credential, suite, documentLoader});
// or
const result = await vc.verifyCredential({credential: signedVC, suite, documentLoader});
Once you've created the presentation (either via
createPresentation() or
manually), you can sign it using
signPresentation():
const vp = await vc.signPresentation({
presentation, suite, challenge, documentLoader
});
console.log(JSON.stringify(vp, null, 2));
// ->
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1"
],
"type": [
"VerifiablePresentation"
],
"verifiableCredential": [
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/examples/v1"
],
"id": "http://example.edu/credentials/1872",
"type": [
"VerifiableCredential",
"AlumniCredential"
],
"issuer": "https://example.edu/issuers/565049",
"issuanceDate": "2010-01-01T19:23:24Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:ebfeb1f712ebc6f1c276e12ec21",
"alumniOf": "<span lang=\"en\">Example University</span>"
},
"proof": {
"type": "Ed25519Signature2018",
"created": "2020-02-03T17:23:49Z",
"jws": "eyJhbGciOiJFZERTQSIsImI2NCI6ZmFsc2UsImNyaXQiOlsiYjY0Il19..AUQ3AJ23WM5vMOWNtYKuqZBekRAOUibOMH9XuvOd39my1sO-X9R4QyAXLD2ospssLvIuwmQVhJa-F0xMOnkvBg",
"proofPurpose": "assertionMethod",
"verificationMethod": "https://example.edu/issuers/keys/1"
}
}
],
"id": "ebc6f1c2",
"holder": "did:ex:holder123",
"proof": {
"type": "Ed25519Signature2018",
"created": "2019-02-03T17:23:49Z",
"challenge": "12ec21",
"jws": "eyJhbGciOiJFZERTQSIsImI2NCI6ZmFsc2UsImNyaXQiOlsiYjY0Il19..ZO4Lkq8-fOruE4oUvuMaxepGX-vLD2gPyNIsz-iA7X0tzC3_96djaBYDxxl6wD1xKrx0h60NjI9i9p_MxoXkDQ",
"proofPurpose": "authentication",
"verificationMethod": "https://example.edu/issuers/keys/1"
}
}
Pre-requisites:
@contexts, verification methods (like public keys) and their
corresponding controller documents are reachable via a
documentLoader.
To verify a verifiable presentation:
// challenge has been received from the requesting party - see 'challenge'
// section below
const result = await vc.verify({presentation, challenge, suite, documentLoader});
// {valid: true}
By default,
verify() will throw an error if the
proof section is missing.
To verify an unsigned presentation, you must set the
unsignedPresentation
flag:
const result = await vc.verify({
presentation, suite, documentLoader, unsignedPresentation: true
});
// {valid: true}
challenge parameter
Verifiable Presentations are typically used for authentication purposes.
A
challenge param (similar to a
nonce in OAuth2/OpenID Connect) is provided
by the party that's receiving the VP, and serves to prevent presentation replay
attacks. The workflow is:
challenge parameter.
challenge is the same as the one it provided in the request
in 1).
For most situations, Verifiable Credentials will be wrapped in a Verifiable Presentation and the entire VP should be verified. However, this library provides a utility function to verify a Verifiable Credential on its own.
Pre-requisites:
@contexts, verification methods (like public keys) and their
corresponding controller documents are reachable via a
documentLoader.
To verify a verifiable credential:
const result = await vc.verifyCredential({credential, suite, documentLoader});
// {valid: true}
To verify a verifiable credential with a custom
@context field use a
custom documentLoader
To use on the command line, see
vc-js-cli.
To run Mocha tests:
npm run test-node
To run Karma (in-browser) tests:
npm run test-karma
See the contribute file!
PRs accepted.
Note: If editing the Readme, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
Commercial support for this library is available upon request from Digital Bazaar: support@digitalbazaar.com
New BSD License (3-clause) © Digital Bazaar