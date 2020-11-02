A prometheus module for Nest.

nestjs-prom v0.2.x has been moved to stable/0.2 branch. To migrate from v0.2 to v1.x please see Migrate from 0.2.x to 1.x

Installation

$ npm install --save @digikare/nestjs-prom prom-client

How to use

Import PromModule into the root ApplicationModule

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { PromModule } from '@digikare/nestjs-prom' ; ({ imports: [ PromModule.forRoot({ defaultLabels: { app: 'my_app' , version: 'x.y.z' , } }), ] }) export class ApplicationModule {}

PromModule.forRoot options

Here the options available for PromModule.forRoot:

Option Type Default Description defaultLabels Object<string, string number> {} metricPath string /metrics Path to use to service metrics withDefaultsMetrics boolean true enable defaultMetrics provided by prom-client withDefaultController boolean true add internal controller to expose /metrics endpoints withHttpMiddleware object {} Tttp middleware options for http requests metrics withHttpMiddleware.enable boolean false Enable the middleware for http requests withHttpMiddleware.timeBuckets number[] [0.005, 0.01, 0.025, 0.05, 0.1, 0.25, 0.5, 1, 2.5, 10] The time buckets wanted withHttpMiddleware.pathNormalizationExtraMasks RegEx[] [] The regexp mask for normalization

Http requests

To track the http requests metrics, simply set withHttpMiddleware.enable = true

By default, this feature is disabled.

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { PromModule } from '@digikare/nestjs-prom' ; ({ imports: [ PromModule.forRoot({ withHttpMiddleware: { enable: true , } }), ] }) export class ApplicationModule {}

Setup metric

To setup a metric, the module provide multiple ways to get a metric.

Using PromService and Dependency Injection

By using PromService service with DI to get a metric.

() export class MyService { private readonly _counter: CounterMetric; private readonly _gauge: GaugeMetric, private readonly _histogram: HistogramMetric, private readonly _summary: SummaryMetric, constructor ( private readonly promService: PromService, ) { this ._counter = this .promService.getCounter({ name: 'my_counter' }); } doSomething() { this ._counter.inc( 1 ); } reset() { this ._counter.reset(); } }

Using Param Decorator

You have the following decorators:

@PromCounter()

@PromGauge()

@PromHistogram()

@PromSummary()

Below how to use it

import { CounterMetric, PromCounter } from '@digikare/nest-prom' ; () export class AppController { ( '/home' ) home( ( 'app_counter_1_inc' ) counter1: CounterMetric, ({ name: 'app_counter_2_inc' , help: 'app_counter_2_help' }) counter2: CounterMetric, ) { counter1.inc( 1 ); counter2.inc( 2 ); } ( '/home2' ) home2( ({ name: 'app_counter_2_inc' , help: 'app_counter_2_help' }) counter: CounterMetric, ) { counter.inc( 2 ); } }

import { GaugeMetric, PromGauge } from '@digikare/nest-prom' ; () export class AppController { ( '/home' ) home( ( 'app_gauge_1' ) gauge1: GaugeMetric, ) { gauge1.inc(); gauge1.inc( 5 ); gauge1.dec(); gauge1.dec( 2 ); gauge1.set( 10 ); } }

Metric class instances

If you want to counthow many instance of a specific class has been created:

() export class MyClass { }

Will generate a counter called: app_MyClass_instances_total

Metric method calls

If you want to increment a counter on each call of a specific method:

() export class MyService { () doMyStuff() { } }

Will generate a counter called: app_MyService_doMyStuff_calls_total and auto increment on each call

You can use that to monitor an endpoint

() export class AppController { () () root() { } ( '/login' ) ({ name: 'app_login_endpoint_counter' }) login() { } }

Metric endpoint

The default metrics endpoint is /metrics this can be changed with the metricPath option

({ imports: [ PromModule.forRoot({ defaultLabels: { app: 'my_app' , }, metricPath: 'custom/uri' , }), ], }) export class MyModule

Now your metrics can be found at /custom/uri .

PS: If you have a global prefix, the path will be {globalPrefix}/metrics for the moment.

API

Decorators

@PromInstanceCounter() Class decorator, create and increment on each instance created

Class decorator, create and increment on each instance created @PromMethodCounter() Method decorator, create and increment each time the method is called

Method decorator, create and increment each time the method is called @PromCounter() Param decorator, create/find counter metric

Param decorator, create/find counter metric @PromGauge() Param decorator, create/find gauge metric

Param decorator, create/find gauge metric @PromHistogram() Param decorator, create/find histogram metric

Param decorator, create/find histogram metric @PromSummary() Param decorator, create/find summary metric

I do not provide any auth/security for /metrics endpoints. This is not the aim of this module, but depending of the auth strategy, you can apply a middleware on /metrics to secure it.

License

MIT licensed