React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server
New react-pdf 2.0 was released. Read about the announcement
This package is used to create PDFs using React. If you wish to display existing PDFs, you may be looking for react-pdf.
yarn add @react-pdf/renderer
Webpack 5 doesn't include node shims automatically anymore and we must opt-in to all shims we want. To do this we have to add a few dependencies to our project:
yarn add process browserify-zlib stream-browserify util buffer assert
after the modules are installed, we need to adjust our
webpack.config file:
const webpack = require("webpack");
module.exports = {
/* ... */
resolve: {
fallback: {
process: require.resolve("process/browser"),
zlib: require.resolve("browserify-zlib"),
stream: require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
util: require.resolve("util"),
buffer: require.resolve("buffer"),
asset: require.resolve("assert"),
}
},
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
Buffer: ["buffer", "Buffer"],
process: "process/browser",
}),
]
/* ... */
}
import React from 'react';
import { Document, Page, Text, View, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/renderer';
// Create styles
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
page: {
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: '#E4E4E4'
},
section: {
margin: 10,
padding: 10,
flexGrow: 1
}
});
// Create Document Component
const MyDocument = () => (
<Document>
<Page size="A4" style={styles.page}>
<View style={styles.section}>
<Text>Section #1</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.section}>
<Text>Section #2</Text>
</View>
</Page>
</Document>
);
Web. Render in DOM
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { PDFViewer } from '@react-pdf/renderer';
const App = () => (
<PDFViewer>
<MyDocument />
</PDFViewer>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
Node. Save in a file
import React from 'react';
import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/renderer';
ReactPDF.render(<MyDocument />, `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. Looking to contribute? Please check our [contribute] document for more details about how to setup a development environment and submitting code.
MIT © Diego Muracciole